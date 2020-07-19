Social Justice Movements Often Ignore Black Women: New Study

A racial reckoning in America Protesters march on the street during a demonstration in Minneapolis on June 25.

People dance in New York City during a protest to remove the police on June 26.

A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as protesters block a Boston intersection on June 23.

A man kneels and raises his fist in the air at the Martin Luther King Jr. Monument in Washington, DC, on June 19.

People march through the streets of Atlanta during a June 19 rally on June 19.

Activist Angela Davis raises her fist during the closing and June 19 protest at the port of Oakland, California.

People attend a June 16 demonstration in Fort Myers, Florida.

People pray together during a June 16 event at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park.

A man marches with a child on his shoulders during a June 15 celebration in New York.

Members of Spark-Y, a youth empowerment nonprofit group, build a garden at the George Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis on June 17.

Protesters surround police headquarters in Richmond, Virginia on June 14.

Protesters set fire to a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant in Atlanta on June 13. Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police on Friday night.

A police officer talks to protesters on an Atlanta highway near where Brooks was killed. A major interstate highway was closed after protesters marched toward a connector and encountered lined police vehicles.

Protesters demonstrate in Atlanta after Brooks' death.

Protesters in New York tour Brooklyn on June 13.

Paperboy Prince, Congressional candidate for the 7th District of New York, leads a march in Brooklyn on June 12.

Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest health workers union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds during a vigil at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in New York. Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the time that the Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Josiah Brown punches a member of the US Secret Service with his fist after he and his mother, Alexis Brown, prayed for officers near the White House on June 9.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman prays for Malcolm Rutledge during protests near the White House on June 9. "Both whites and blacks have not seen a black man chained in years," said Rutledge. "They don't understand the psychological chains we still carry."

New York City public defender Jumaane Williams, center, leads a march on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest for police reform on June 8.

Black Lives Matter supporters gather in Los Angeles for a memorial service honoring George Floyd on June 8.

Seattle Police and Washington National Guard personnel retake control of an intersection when protesters clash with police near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct shortly after midnight on June 8.

A person watches protesters march in San Luis on June 7.

A boy travels with the Compton Cowboys during a "peace ride" for George Floyd in Compton, California, on June 7.

Protesters lie on a street near the White House on June 7.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wears a shirt that says "I can't breathe: the life of black lives" while playing the national anthem before a Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A man dances near the Floyd memorial in Minneapolis on June 6.

Protesters paint the words "defuse the police" as they protest near the White House on June 6.

People protest near the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department on June 6.

People in New York City attend a rally on June 6 in Washington Square Park.

Protesters stretch more than five blocks during a demonstration near the White House on June 6.

Xavier Brown shows his support as protesters march past his home in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 6.

Protesters cross the Brooklyn Bridge on June 6.

Protesters pack the grass at the Indiana Capitol on June 6.

Protesters take to the streets in Clayton, Missouri on June 6.

Protesters are arrested after violating the curfew in New York on June 5.

People attend a rally in front of Jackson Square in New Orleans on June 5.

Protesters gather in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 5.

Protesters braved the rain to protest near the White House on June 4.

Protesters kneel in front of a police line in Brooklyn, New York, on June 4.

A protester who was arrested for breaking the curfew in New York watches from a police van on June 4.

Protesters march in San Diego on June 4.

New York Police arrest a protester on Fifth Avenue on June 4.

The White House is seen behind temporary metal fences that were installed to keep protesters further back.

Jessica Moore attempts to maintain a dialogue with a counter-protester while demonstrating in Anna, Illinois on June 4.

People dance on the street during a protest in Pasadena, California, on June 4.

Protesters in Washington, DC, gather at the Martin Luther King Jr. Monument on June 4.

A man in Minneapolis holds a candle on June 3 near the scene of George Floyd's death.

Protesters use umbrellas during a protest in Seattle on June 3.

Protesters hold their phones during a demonstration outside the White House on June 3.

A protester is arrested for violating the curfew near the Plaza Hotel in New York on June 3.

Hundreds of surfers in Encinitas, California gather in support of Black Lives Matter on June 3.

A protester confronts a law enforcement officer in Washington, DC, on June 3.

Protesters arrive at Dolores Park during a demonstration in San Francisco on June 3.

Protesters kneel down in front of New York City police before being arrested for violating the curfew on June 3.

People protest near the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on June 3.

Atlanta Police Officer J. Coleman shares a punch with protester Elijah Raffington on June 3. The police bicycle unit knelt with the protesters in front of the CNN Center.

Protesters march through Brooklyn, New York, on June 3.

Minneapolis people raise their hands and shout slogans on June 2 as they protest the makeshift monument to George Floyd.

Protesters lie down at an intersection, blocking traffic in Coralville, Iowa, on June 2.

Police officers have a perimeter on June 2 behind a metal fence that was recently erected in front of the White House.

Protesters ride a bus down a street in Atlanta on June 2. The windshield says "use your voice".

Protesters raise their hands in the air as they protest outside the City Hall in Los Angeles on June 2.

Protesters raise their fists in New York City on June 2.

Members of the National Guard watch as protesters march along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on June 2.

Protesters on horseback in downtown Houston on June 2.

A group of clergymen stop and pray during a march to a monument to George Floyd in Minneapolis on June 2.

Ericka Ward-Audena meets her daughter Elle, 7, during a protest in Washington, DC, on June 2. "I wanted my daughter to see the protests," she said. "It is really important. Thanks to that I have received a million questions."

Protesters gather near Foley Square in Manhattan in New York on June 2.

Protesters demonstrate in Bethesda, Maryland on June 2.

A Clarksville, Tennessee resident displays a sign saying "I can't breathe" in front of protesters on June 2.

Protesters gather outside the Ohio state headquarters in Columbus on June 2.

Passengers raise their fists in solidarity with protesters as they drive through the Wood County Courthouse in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on June 2.

One person holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign as a strong cloud of tear gas and smoke rises in Seattle on June 1.

People attend a candlelight vigil at Queens Park in New York on June 1.

Two men kneel in front of a line of Kentucky state soldiers during a protest in Louisville on June 1.

Fireworks launched by a protester explode at the feet of police in Riverside, California on June 1.

Security forces push away White House protesters to allow President Trump to visit a nearby church on June 1.

Law enforcement officers kneel with protesters in Atlanta on June 1.

A protester is sprayed with water and milk after being hit by police pepper spray in Washington, DC on June 1.

Protesters gather at J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond, Virginia on June 1.

A protester raises her hands as she kneels in front of police officers at Anaheim, California, City Hall on June 1.

Protesters gather in New York's Times Square on June 1.

Protesters burn materials during a protest in Washington, DC, early June 1.

Police stand guard outside the White House as people gather to protest on May 31.

Police transport a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31.

Jeffrey Maddrey, assistant chief of the New York Police Department, kneels during a demonstration in Brooklyn on May 31.

A protester kneels in front of a police line in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 31.

A person is seen inside a damaged 7-Eleven store in New York on May 31.

Protester Kendrick Cutkelvin uses a SWAT vehicle speaker to disperse a crowd of protesters after a demonstration in Savannah, Georgia, on May 31.

Police order motorists to fall to the ground during a protest in Minneapolis on May 31.

People hold a "death" protest in Portland, Oregon on May 31.

Police reacted to protesters near the White House on May 31.

A protester jumps onto a police car in Washington, DC.

A woman receives help after being hit with pepper spray in Minneapolis.

Police confront protesters at the Barclays Center in New York on May 31.

A young man raises his fist during a demonstration in Atlanta on May 31.

Protesters pray during a march in Atlanta.

A police officer points a non-lethal weapon as protesters raise their hands in Santa Monica, California, on May 31.

A man screams when he sees a police officer kneel near the White House on May 31.

Protesters march during a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31.

Protesters gather to protest near the White House on May 31.

People demonstrate outside the Minnesota Capitol, which was surrounded by state police and the National Guard on May 31.

Armored vehicles from the Minnesota Army National Guard surround the Capitol in St. Paul on May 31.

Shaynna Ford stands in front of police in Washington, DC on May 30.

A protester walks past the burning of cars and buildings in St. Paul on May 30.

Protesters link arms in Charlotte on May 30.

A firework explodes next to a police line near the White House on May 30.

Looters loot an Urban Outfitters store in Seattle on May 30.

Police push people back as they detain a protester in Las Vegas on May 30.

A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk burns at The Grove Mall during a protest on May 30.

Protesters hold metal gates as they build a barrier on a Las Vegas highway on May 30.

Bridges over the Chicago River are raised to limit transportation to and from the Loop, where protesters clashed with police on May 30.

Visual journalist Ed Ou is seen bleeding after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets in Minneapolis on May 30.

Police

A racial reckoning in America A protester confronts a police officer in Tampa, Florida on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters begin to kneel during a protest in the Queens District of New York on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America A protester is injured during a protest near the White House on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida, on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters climb into an overturned car near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America A police officer fired rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration in Miami on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Police stand guard near the CNN Center and Centennial Olympic Park as protests continued in Atlanta on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America A protester receives first aid after being hit with pepper spray outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters clash near the White House on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America People with signs and masks that say "I can't breathe" attend a protest in Chicago on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America A protester holds up a sign as a vehicle burns on a Philadelphia street on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America People gather on top of a baseball cap during a protest in Los Angeles on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Thousands of people hold a "death" protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson crashes the five with a woman who called him by name while marching with protesters in Flint, Michigan, on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters march near the Salt Lake City Police Department on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters sing outside Dallas City Hall on May 30.

A racial reckoning in America People tore apart a Walgreens store during protests in Oakland, California on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Police officers move to clear a street during a protest in downtown Los Angeles on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Denver on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Police officers and protesters clash near the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A man walks away when a car burns in a Minneapolis parking lot on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters block a street in Los Angeles on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Police line up near the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America The men raise their fists after reaching Interstate 75 and stopping traffic in Cincinnati on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America People in Minneapolis try to extinguish burning cars on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A protester is arrested by police in Houston on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters confront police officers as they block Highway 110 in Los Angeles on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters walk through downtown Lexington, Kentucky, on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters in Oakland get on a truck as they block all traffic lanes on Interstate 880 on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters burn a flag in front of the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A protester in Minneapolis was sprayed with milk on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A man stands on top of a burning police car during a protest outside the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A police officer in Boston arrests a protester while another officer uses pepper spray on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters sing at Civic Center Park during a rally in Denver on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters protest outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters travel in cars during a demonstration in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather in front of a New York City court and jail on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America A protester raises an American flag in New Orleans on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Jamela J. Pettiford sings during a protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Police gather along Lake Street in Minneapolis early May 29 when the fires burned after a night of rioting.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather outside a burning fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis on May 29.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters join weapons and surround a police officer to protect him from the crowd in Louisville on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester carries an upside-down American flag next to a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester in Memphis shudders in pain after being hit by pepper spray by police on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester throws fuel in a fire at a Minneapolis police compound on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America People demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis police compound on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester moves around the smoky police compound in Minneapolis on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A woman yells at a sheriff's officer during a Minneapolis protest on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America Crews work to put out fires after a construction apartment building caught fire during protests in Minneapolis on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester is arrested by police during a rally in Union Square in New York on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America Tony L. Clark holds up a George Floyd poster during a Minneapolis protest on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters talk to police officers during a demonstration in New York City on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America A protester reacts amid a tear gas cloud in St. Paul on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America Hundreds of people listen to speakers on May 28 outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis. The neighborhood grocery store is where the police first encountered Floyd.

A racial reckoning in America People protest in Minneapolis on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America Gwen Dumas is comforted near a convenience store in Minneapolis on May 28.

A racial reckoning in America People watch a construction site burn in Minneapolis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather in Memphis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America A firework explodes when a fire burns inside an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America People use garden hoses and buckets to save houses in Minneapolis after protesters set fire to a housing complex under construction on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters raise their hands as they react to tear gas during a demonstration in Minneapolis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America People join on a freeway in Los Angeles during a protest on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters use shopping carts as a barricade as they confront police near a Minneapolis police compound on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters in Minneapolis raise their hands during a clash with police on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Two police officers stand on the roof of a Minneapolis police compound during the May 27 protests.

A racial reckoning in America A protester raises his hands in Minneapolis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Minneapolis protesters react when a police-launched projectile explodes near them on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Minneapolis police endorse an illustration of Floyd as protesters gather on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather in Los Angeles on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Kika Villareal, left, and daughter Aubrie march with their fellow protesters in Los Angeles on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America A man in front of a line of police officers holds a burned American flag as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters gather near the third Minneapolis police compound on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters react in Minneapolis on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America A police officer throws a tear gas canister at protesters during a rally in Minneapolis on May 27.

A racial reckoning in America Three women unite in Minneapolis as they pray for a makeshift memorial for Floyd on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America Protesters and police clash during a demonstration in Minneapolis on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America Crowds gather on the street at a protest in Minneapolis on May 26.

A racial reckoning in America People gather outside a police compound during protests in Minneapolis on May 26.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Se lanzan gases lacrimógenos cuando los manifestantes se enfrentan con la policía en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Un manifestante está empapado de leche después de la exposición al gas lacrimógeno en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América La gente se reúne y reza alrededor de un monumento improvisado en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo. Estaba cerca del sitio donde Floyd fue puesto bajo custodia policial el día anterior.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América La gente se para afuera del Tercer Recinto de la Policía de Minneapolis y grita "Manos arriba, no disparen" el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Un manifestante de Minneapolis sostiene un cartel que dice "Justicia para George" el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América La policía intenta dispersar multitudes en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Manifestantes protestan alrededor de un vehículo policial dañado en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Se vierte leche en la cara de un manifestante que había estado expuesto a gases lacrimógenos en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Un automóvil en Minneapolis es alcanzado con gases lacrimógenos el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Multitudes se reúnen en Minneapolis el 26 de mayo.

Un ajuste de cuentas racial en América Los manifestantes de Minneapolis se reúnen bajo la lluvia el 26 de mayo.