Soda flavors disappear from store shelves due to shortage of aluminum cans: report

Don't get used to opening a cold can of soda.

In recent months, as consumers stocked up on various supplies, the temporary shortage has affected the market. Now, the closure has claimed its latest victim: aluminum cans.

Can makers have seen a significant increase in demand in recent months and are struggling to keep up, KHOU 11 reports. This has reportedly caused a shortage of popular soft drink brands in some areas.

According to The Brevard Times, most bottled beverages are served at restaurants and other events. When the closing orders were first implemented and these businesses closed, Americans began stocking up on their favorite beverages at grocery stores.

Consumers reportedly preferred canned beverages over bottled versions as they are easier to stack and store.

When a fan turned to Twitter to ask why they were having trouble finding Cherry Coke Zero, the company replied explainingWe are seeing increased demand for products consumed at home and taking steps to adapt, working to mitigate the challenge during this unprecedented time. We appreciate your loyalty to our drinks; know that we are working hard to keep the products you love on the shelves. "

Canned soft drink sales increased by 30 percent in March and April, reports KHOU 11.

This has reportedly caused some stores to be unable to get certain brands of soda in stock. Both Coca Cola and Pepsi have reportedly been forced to focus on their most popular flavors to keep them in stock, making less popular flavors harder to find at the moment.