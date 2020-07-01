Sofía Vergara cries for "America’s Got Talent” as she remembers the murder of her brother in 1998

Sofía Vergara was thrilled during the Tuesday episode of "America’s Got Talent" after a contestant revealed that her sister died around the same time as the judge’s brother was killed.

The last episode was filmed without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made the show more intimate with judges and contestants.

Brandon Leake made a spoken word about his younger sister, Danielle Marie Gibson, who died in 1997 at just 8 months old.

"Tonight's poem is actually an ode to my sister," said Leake, 27. "She is here with me now"

In one line of the spoken word, Leake said, "If this pain and these memories are all I have left of you, I will never regret these scars for trying to hold on to you."

Vergara, 47, cried when he told the contestant how "beautiful" his poem was.

"My brother passed away the same year that your sister passed away," he said. "I can feel your pain."

The "Modern Family" actress continued, "I know what this is. I know what it's like to have someone taken from you without you knowing.

Vergara's older brother Rafael was killed in 1998 during an attempted kidnapping in Colombia. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Judge Howie Mandel gave Leake the coveted golden ring for his performance on the spoken job.