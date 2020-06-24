Sofía Vergara meets with the co-star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Eric Stonestreet in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

It is a modern gathering for Sofía Vergara and Eric Stonestreet.

Vergara, 47, and his former "Modern Family" co-star, 48-year-old Stonestreet, had the opportunity to film together again when he served as a guest judge on the Tuesday episode of "America & # 39; s Got Talent."

Both stars went to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

"What a good night!" Vergara wrote alongside a photo of her hugging her co-star. "Good to come back to @ericstonestreet!"

Similarly, Stonestreet shared a handful of photos from his time on "AGT".

"I am so excited to join @agt as a judge tonight! Thank you to everyone who made me feel so welcome!" he wrote. "It was great to be back with the lovely @sofiavergara AND thanks @heidiklum for letting me replace him for you. @Simoncowell @howiemandel."

Stonestreet stepped in as a guest judge after Heidi Klum became ill in early spring and will also appear in a second episode.

"It saddened me to hear that Heidi was not feeling well, but my first reaction was: 'Yes, of course, 100 percent, absolutely. What time do I need to be there and what do I wear?'" Stonestreet told People magazine. about being asked to appear in "AGT".

The actor said that meeting with Vergara was a great attraction for him.

"Having worked with Sofia for 11 years, I knew how wonderful her personality was and how much fun it would be on a show like AGT, because anyone who spends time with Sofia knows that she is as much fun in person as with a script." he said.

Stonestreet also noted that Howie Mandel, 64, and Simon Cowell "lived up to my expectations."

While his experience was positive, the actor said there was "one thing that no one remembered preparing for."

"It felt bad to meet a couple of people who unfortunately had to say no," he recalled.

Stonestreet said he found himself "face to face with the contestants behind the scenes, both those who made it through and those who failed."

Vergara also spoke about how Stonestreet ended up being booked on the show after Klum's illness occurred, dismissing her from production. Klum fell ill early in the coronavirus outbreak, but tests eventually proved not to be the virus.

"It was fortunate that Eric was in Los Angeles and was available that day. And that AGT was one of his favorite shows," said Vergara. "I was really excited to do it and being able to do it with myself was also great."