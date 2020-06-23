SoftBank to sell $ 21 billion in T-Mobile shares

"Given the current situation where there is concern about a second and third wave of COVID-19 spread, (SoftBank Group) believes it needs to further improve its cash reserves," the company said in a statement.
The sale of T-Mobile's Softbank shares represents almost two-thirds of its stake in the US operator. The deal will leave SoftBank with a roughly 9% stake in T-Mobile.
T-Mobile said in a statement it plans to sell about 134 million of the shares SoftBank sells in the deal to the public. Marcelo Claure, chief operating officer of SoftBank and board member of T-Mobile, will buy 5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA
T-Mobile shares fell 1.6% in extended trades. SoftBank shares rose as much as 3% in Tokyo, before slashing some of those gains. The last time they traded was around 1%.