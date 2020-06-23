SoftBank to sell $ 21 billion in T-Mobile shares

The Japanese technology conglomerate announced Tuesday that it plans to download more than 198 million shares of T Mobile (TMUS) shares worth approximately $ 21 billion.
The sale is part of Softbank (SFTBY SOFTBANK) Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son's efforts to reduce the company's heavy debt burden and shore up cash, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens large sectors of its global technology portfolio.

"Given the current situation where there is concern about a second and third wave of COVID-19 spread, (SoftBank Group) believes it needs to further improve its cash reserves," the company said in a statement.

In April, Softbank made the surprise announcement that it would sell $ 41 billion in assets to buy back shares and reduce debt. The announcement came when the Vision Fund and affiliated funds dragged SoftBank into historic operating losses during the year, as the values ​​of Uber (UBER)WeWork and other portfolio companies fell due to Covid-19.

The sale of T-Mobile's Softbank shares represents almost two-thirds of its stake in the US operator. The deal will leave SoftBank with a roughly 9% stake in T-Mobile.

T-Mobile said in a statement it plans to sell about 134 million of the shares SoftBank sells in the deal to the public. Marcelo Claure, chief operating officer of SoftBank and board member of T-Mobile, will buy 5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA

T-Mobile shares fell 1.6% in extended trades. SoftBank shares rose as much as 3% in Tokyo, before slashing some of those gains. The last time they traded was around 1%.

