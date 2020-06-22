Soho sex club reopens amid coronavirus

They are open for playful business.

As New York City exits the closure and enters Reopening Phase Two on Monday, a Soho sex club is learning how to get dirty and dirty while staying clean and free of coronavirus.

In order for the member-only group called NSFW, which represents the New Society for Well-Being, to reopen the doors of their clubhouse, they have implemented a variety of new rules and regulations that eliminate the risk of taking risks, The Post has learned.

"We had to figure out how to do this in the safest way possible, where no one feels at risk or in danger, but can still enjoy it, "he says. NSFW founder Daniel Saynt. In fact, earlier this month, the city issued some guidelines for group sex, including doing the deed in a well-ventilated area and having an alcohol-based disinfectant on hand.

So Saynt, whose job title is the club's "chief conspirator", drafted additional safety precautions, including mandatory door temperature controls, bringing a separate change of clean clothes into a plastic bag, wearing a mask (NSFW it has its own branded version) and gloves, using sanitation stations throughout the space and of course "no new sex" which means you can't connect with anyone other than the partner you came with.

"We have enough room to give each other room, so we are asking members to participate in a 'don't play new' policy, which means coming and playing with a partner and experiencing NSFW for the exhibitionist sides. and voyeuristic, "says Said of the 3,000-square-foot clubhouse the group uses for sex parties. "Throughout the clubhouse, there are additional hand sanitizers and toy cleaners at the sanitizing stations."

To comply with the social distancing policy, the cannabis positive club only allows 20 members to attend in person, which is 10% of the space's capacity.

"We will keep the limit low and nice, at least until we get to Phase Three," Saynt adds.

Last weekend, NSFW spun the new rules for a two-day in-person, digital "sex-tival" called Relief, which broadcast twisted workshops, adult artists, and erotic dancers through its streaming platform on Live Cam4 to online viewers for $ 10 (members only) and $ 25 (first-timers).

Members who got a place fast enough were able to attend in person for $ 50.

The Domme Kat, a professional dominatrix and fetish fighter, was one of the first to dip her toes, butt, and chest into the new type of sex party.

"When you walk in, there is a bowl of masks, a bowl of black gloves and hand sanitizer, so everyone has access to it right away," he recalls. "And everything cleans up like crazy."

When Kat got ready for her booty-painting performance, which saw her "cover my butt with paint and sit on things" as well as "make flowers with my vulva," she couldn't help but notice less sex in the air.

"I'm usually on a couch with someone, going through a joint, a couple of people are in the back having sex and there is a lot of moaning," she says. "This … wasn't that."

But once she got into the groove of candle wax and blades from a "spoiled" submissive, she was more grateful than ever to be back in business.

"Even just hitting someone, that skin-on-skin touch feels so good," she says. "It's like,‘ That's another person. There's hot meat underneath. " OMG I missed him. "

Saynt's future of sex parties will continue to combine the virtual with the real by equipping the clubhouse, which also has a stripper pole, sex swing, and cage, with cameras and computer screens at all times.

"It is taking the digital audience and taking it to the clubhouse and taking our physical audience and giving them access to dozens of additional members online," Saynt explains.

To become a member of NSFW, applicants must submit a detailed questionnaire that is reviewed by "The Council", and the review can take up to four weeks. Once approved, members must pay a $ 20 monthly membership fee.

Members' average age is 28, and many tend to be "attractive, influential, socially driven with a desire to provoke a little hell," according to their website.

His next Master Series event will be June 28, and he will teach viewers and attendees the art of "shibari" (Japanese rope slavery).

While the changes have ruined their revelry, getting back into action last weekend was sweeter than ever, says Melissa Vitale, publicist for NSFW.

"Although it wasn't normal, for a moment, it felt almost normal."