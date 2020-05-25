Solo fan campaign for the sequel to the film's second anniversary

Two years ago this same day (May 25), Solo: a Star Wars story In theaters and after a troubled production period, Han Solo's prequel turned out to be the lowest grossing Star Wars movie ever All this made Lucasfilm dismiss it as a mistake and cancel plans to make it a franchise. Over time, however, Alone Fans have more of a say in their love for the photo and their desire for a sequel.

In fact, this being their second anniversary, fans have teamed up to get # MakeSolo2Happen, the official hashtag behind the campaign's sequel, trending on Twitter. People share their reasons why they love Alone Or do you think it should be followed up in hopes of capturing the study's attention, and here are just a few of the circulating tweets.

It does not deserve hatred.

What happened to Qi’ra after he was ordered to join Darth Maul at Dathomir? We need to know!

Also, we just need more Qi’ra.

Click to enlarge

Here's one aspect that often doesn't stand out: a fan thinks Alone It has incredible spatial sequences.

Come on, you can't make fun of us with Maul running the galaxy underworld just not to deliver even if The Clone Wars Season 7 went out of its way to build it up.

Ahem…

However, this tweet makes it better.

There has been a lot of talk that Lucasfilm could create some Alone spin-offs to go up to Disney Plus, but the film's co-writer Jon Kasdan recently admitted that there is currently no behind-the-scenes follow-up. With the news that Warner Bros. released the Snyder Cut from League of Justice, However, we know that fan campaigns can work. So, Star Wars Fans are definitely on the right track with this # MakeSolo2Happen social media storm.



