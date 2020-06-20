Solstice: Stonehenge Urges Revelers to Stay Home

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed the event, which marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, and the official start of summer.

One of the largest solstice celebrations in the world generally takes place on the Sarsen rocks of Stonehenge in England, but this year the organization running the site in Wiltshire, South West England, has asked revelers to stay home and tune in online.

Typically tens of thousands flocked to the site, but English Heritage has renewed its pleas for people to enjoy the occasion from the comfort of their own homes after declaring the site closed for the celebration in May.

"Stonehenge is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so please do not travel to the site for the summer solstice," English Heritage said in Twitter on Saturday.

Rather than congregate at the site, English Heritage is encouraging viewers to tune in to a live-streamed sunset on June 20 and sunrise on June 21, streamed live from the precisely arranged giant stones, which They date from around 2500 BC.

The sunset of June 20 is at 9:26 p.m. local time, and sunrise occurs at 4:52 a.m. local time.

Although the purpose of Stonehenge remains unknown to modern archaeologists and historians, the design of the famous stones is positioned relative to the solstices and movements of the sun.

Meeting at the site on the summer solstice is an age-old tradition that thousands of people continue to observe each year under normal circumstances.

Those wanting to visit the Sarsen Stones won't have to wait much longer, according to English Heritage, the site should be open to visitors with advance reservations starting July 4.