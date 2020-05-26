Solve helpful riddles for your mental health during coronavirus quarantine





People can feel the effects of COVID-19 even without getting the disease. Since many parts of the world remain locked up, reduced social interactions have negatively affected people's mental health. The threats from the new coronavirus combined with strict blocking measures could cause high levels of stress. There have been reports of adults and children experiencing fear and anxiety about illness, but the researchers found a simple way to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on mental health. Solving puzzles at home seemed to help distract people and feel more positive in the midst of the pandemic. The puzzles take time and patience until you put the final piece together. Such games help engage the brain and trigger a response that can help with mental health. "When you think of riddles from a neuroscience perspective and what is happening in the brain, riddles have a huge impact," said Nicole Calakos, professor of neurology and neurobiology at Duke University, as quoted by WRAL. A study at Drexel University in Philadelphia suggested that difficult tasks or games cause the brain to produce a reward signal. This occurs when an individual feels close to finishing the game or that "A-Ha" moment.

"If it was successful and it was a good result, dopamine is sent," said Calakos, who was not involved in the study. "That's a bit like a pat on the back 'good job'. We all love that."

He added that puzzles, like crossword puzzles, Sudoku puzzles, or video game puzzles, require people to have the level of concentration and attention that could lead to mindfulness. They may also help people have a sense of control and routine. "Right now, we are all struggling to be out of our routines and out of all the other new concerns and uncertainties," Calakos said. "So we have a lot of stress and I think, at a very high level, the puzzles involve us and give us an escape from this." Stress and COVID-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said stress affects people differently amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some may experience changes in sleeping or eating patterns, worse chronic health problems, and worse mental health problems. Age and certain health conditions also play a role in how COVID-19 causes stress or anxiety. The CDC said that children, teens, seniors, those with chronic illnesses and people with substance use problems are more likely to feel the impacts of the pandemic on mental health. Frontline members, health care providers, first responders, and others who work in response to COVID-19 are also at high risk for more stress. The researchers found that solving puzzles could help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and make people feel more positive in the midst of the pandemic. Pixabay.




