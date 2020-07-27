Some Arkansas police officers refuse to enforce coronavirus mask orders because they lack manpower

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, several police chiefs and sheriffs in Arkansas and elsewhere say they will not enforce mask requirements statewide, even within their departments.

Some say they do not have the manpower to respond to all the mask complaints, treating the requirement violations as they would often ignore misdemeanors like jaywalking.

Others, including Lang Holland, the chief of police in Little Marshall, Arkansas, reject the legal validity of the requirements. Holland told The Associated Press that he thought the coronavirus threat had been exaggerated and that he would wear a face mask only if he is in a business that requires it. Nor does it make its officers wear masks.

So, the day after Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an order requiring the wearing of masks in public throughout Arkansas, Holland made it clear that his department was not going to fulfill the Ozarks city mandate of approximately 1,300, calling it overreaching. unconstitutional.

"All I'm saying is that if you want to wear a mask, you have the freedom to choose that," said Holland, who said he supported President Trump. "It shouldn't be dictated by nanny status."

More than half of the states have issued orders to wear masks in most public settings, with the increase in virus cases and hospitalizations. Polls show overwhelming public support for such requirements, and even Trump, who had been dismissive of wearing masks, last week said it was patriotic to wear one.

The biggest police rejection of the masking requirements comes from Republican-led states that aggressively reopened businesses or previously opposed stricter measures, such as mask requirements. Hutchinson, who was among a handful of governors who did not issue a stay-at-home order, balked at issuing a mask mandate in Arkansas, but gave in to worsening state numbers.

Active Arkansas virus cases – those that exclude people who died or recovered from COVID-19 – have nearly quadrupled since Memorial Day. The number of people hospitalized with the disease in the state is almost five times higher than that day.

"This is a way to get everyone's support in this fight," Hutchinson said before signing the order, which took effect on Monday.

Several police chiefs and sheriffs immediately said they would not enforce Hutchinson's order, which prohibits people from being jailed for violations and only imposes fines on repeat offenders.

The Texarkana Police Department said it would not enforce the order, saying its primary responsibility was "to fight crime and provide police services."

John Staley, the Lonoke County Sheriff in central Arkansas, said he agrees with the need for masks and that his officers wear them when in contact with the public. But he said his department does not have the manpower to respond to complaints about them.

"I support the governor's position and his decision, but we are not going to go out and write tickets for the masks," Staley said.

None of the resistant police agencies refuse to respond to the mask-related riots, which have become violent or deadly in some incidents. Staley and officials from several other law enforcement agencies have said they would respond if companies complain that people refuse to wear masks or leave the premises.

Several sheriffs in neighboring Texas also said they would not enforce a mask requirement issued by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

A group of 38 sheriffs in Montana signed an opinion piece this month saying they believe the mask requirement issued by the state's Democratic governor this month "is not a mandate for police to issue citations and arrest violators."

Application of the Alabama mask rule, which went into effect this month, has also varied. Some police said they would provide masks to those who do not wear them in public, and others said they did not plan to fine people for rapes.

“We as law enforcement officers are NOT the social distance police OR the face mask police. Just be responsible, that's all, and be safe, "the Bay Minette Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

Hutchinson said he would differ with local police and sheriffs on how to enforce his order, saying it was his prerogative on how to prioritize crimes. But he also said that the police "don't choose" what laws they enforce. The difficulty of enforcing a mandate in a rural state like Arkansas was one of the reasons Hutchinson gave to resist the requirement until recently.

Not all police departments are resistant to enforcing masking mandates, although they hope to avoid the need to write to someone for not complying.

"I am confident that the overwhelming majority of Fort Smith residents and visitors care about each other and will choose to help us through personal responsibility, making the need for enforcement action non-existent," Danny Baker, chief of Police in Fort Smith, an Arkansas city along the Oklahoma border, said in a statement.

Associated Press contributed to this report.