Some beer varieties may be affected due to shortage of aluminum cans

Maybe it's time to think twice before opening a cold one.

According to reports, the shortage of aluminum cans has begun to affect the beer industry. This has led some brewers to reduce the variety of brands that are sold.

Molson Coors, Brooklyn Brewery and Karl Strauss have moved production away from smaller brands in response to the shortage, reports KITV 4. The companies reportedly made this decision to make sure they had enough cans available to prevent their brands from becoming more large are sold out.

A side effect of this, not surprisingly, is that these smaller brands can be more difficult to find, leading to shortages.

A variety of causes has led to this situation. According to KITV 4, beer sold in cans increased from 50 percent in 2010 to 60 percent in 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic occurred, people began to stock up on items, including beer. Shoppers apparently prefer to stock up on easily stored cans rather than bottles.

Brewers are not the only businesses affected by the shortage of aluminum cans. Soft drink makers have reportedly had to make similar cuts to their brands and focus on the most popular flavors.

Fox News previously reported that when a fan went to Twitter to ask why they were having trouble finding Cherry Coke Zero, the company replied explainingWe are seeing increased demand for products consumed at home and taking steps to adapt, working to mitigate the challenge during this unprecedented time. We appreciate your loyalty to our drinks; know that we are working hard to keep the products you love on the shelves. "