Some doctors met with Pence after the video of his group was removed for misleading information.





The video, which was shared by President Donald Trump before he was removed, featured members of the United States front-line medical group standing on the steps of the Supreme Court, alleging that the masks are not necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and promote hydroxychloroquine as a cure. Both claims are in contradiction with scientific studies.

The most prominent person featured in the video, Stella Immanuel, who said in the past that extraterrestrial DNA is being used in medicine, did not meet with Pence.

But several others who have actively promoted hydroxychloroquine and downplayed the virus participated in the afternoon meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, as did the head of a conservative activist group that helped amplify his message.

"We just met with Vice President Mike Pence to request administration assistance to authorize physicians to prescribe hydroxychloroquine without political obstruction," group leader Simone Gold tweeted. "We also discussed the recent censorship of doctors on social media platforms."