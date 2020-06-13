Some influencers provoke a backlash after using protests as a backdrop for their content

But the YouTube creator, who was born in Russia, also brought a camera with her to film the experience, with plans to share it with his 54,000 YouTube subscribers and 240,000 Instagram followers later.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. When the video of the incident appeared, it sparked protests around the world with people taking to the streets to demand justice for Floyd and end police brutality.

At one point during the June 4 protest, Shettsel handed her phone to a friend, walked to the crosswalk, and held up her "Black Lives Matter" sign waiting for her friend to take a photo.

However, the moment was also captured by another camera, and the video of Shettsel posing in the middle of a demonstration quickly went viral and sparked a backlash. After being posted to @influencersinthewild, a Twitter account dedicated to showing how far social media influencers will go to get content, garnered more than 19 million views.

As the protests continue, Shettsel and a handful of other influential people on social media are accused of using the riots that are sweeping the country as an opportunity to create content.

Last week, Shettsel issued a formal apology on Instagram, saying he has "the highest respect for the Black Lives Movement" and that "he may not have chosen the best way to spread the message."

But this kind of behavior, from Shettsel and others, has shocked the general public, as well as many in the community of influence. The actions of these select creators have been described by some as "shameless."

"People feel it's okay to use protests and other tragic situations like political theater as props because they don't have a sense of consequence or ownership. It's shameless," Roberto Blake, an influencer, businessman and educator on Twitter, told CNN.

"Whether it's an Instagram model on the streets or our leaders abusing sacred symbols, it's disgusting and it's right. If they spend that time planning a session to educate themselves on the issues, they wouldn't even contemplate it."

& # 39; A lot of people do this kind of thing & # 39;

Mike Metzler , a digital marketing manager, characterized the type of behavior exhibited by Shettsel and others as "influential opportunism."

"When you are an influencer and & # 39; making content & # 39; is your job, you can start to see every experience and part of your life as a & # 39; possible & # 39; content," Metzler told CNN on Twitter. "This becomes a habit and a way of life for many influencers. But the truth is, not everything has to be content, and there are certain situations where you really need to pause and read the room."

Taylor Lorenz, a New York Times reporter who covers internet culture, said this type of opportunism is not new.

Last year, he wrote an article for The Atlantic about the backlash some influencers received after visiting Pripyat, Ukraine, the city left in ruins after the 1986 Chernobyl power plant nuclear disaster. The location increased in popularity last summer due to the impact. HBO miniseries "Chernobyl".

In a way, what the influencers did in Chernobyl is similar to what they have been seen doing in the United States in recent weeks, Lorenz told CNN.

"The culture of influence is now so dominant," Lorenz said in a phone interview. "Everyone is trying to capture their experiences and communicate their feelings on this very tense issue and racism in general."

"This woman obviously missed the mark, but a lot of people do this kind of thing," said Lorenz, referring to Shettsel.

A notable example of another influencer who turned the protests into an excuse to promote himself involved one of YouTube's biggest stars.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and illegal gathering after the video showed him at a Scottsdale, Arizona, shopping mall while he was being looted, police said.

The 23-year-old, who has 20.1 million YouTube followers, was present during the looting and destruction of property that took place in the city's Fashion Square shopping mall on May 30, the Police Department said. Scottsdale in a Facebook post.

The video taken by his photographer and posted by another Twitter user seemed to show Paul outside the mall as people tried to break in.

Later, the images appear to show him inside the mall along with others after it closed. It is unclear if Paul took anything, and he has not been charged with any robbery or vandalism that has occurred.

Paul, whose older brother Logan Paul is also a famous YouTube creator, said that neither he nor any other person with whom he was engaged in looting or vandalism, and that his group was gassed by the police.

This is not the first time that Paul has faced controversy. He was fired from the Disney Channel in 2017, and has since used his online popularity, especially of the old Vine short-form video platform, to keep his eyes on his content. He has been called out for his misbehavior many times, but is still popular.

Some, like Blake, hope that Paul's latest public controversy becomes a "teaching moment."

"My thought and hope is that this is a teaching moment for him and for his audience and also for his peers and that the correct lessons are learned from him," Blake said, adding that he does not know Paul personally. "But I have no interest in condemning or canceling it, and even doing so would be a distraction to the most important and most relevant issues that need to be addressed."

How to leave behind & # 39; influential opportunism & # 39;

Even after the apology, Shettsel told CNN that he feels he has ruined his reputation and career "because of a photo."

"The backlash has been defamatory towards me as a woman and as a human being; (they are) asking for my public rape, threats of murder, public lynching of a photo," she said. "I can't understand this type of reaction."

But some in the creator community are giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Gabrielle Epstein, an influencer with 2.3 million followers on Instagram, said she was uncomfortable with the Shettsel post, but understood that Shettsel probably "had good intentions."

"I think the focus should be on the movement as a whole and not on the individual," Epstein told CNN. "We are all human, we all make mistakes, and in the age of social media we have become terribly quick to judge and criticize others. The important thing is that we learn from those mistakes to do and be better."

Due to the nature of social media, it is easy for influencers to "get used to posting things, whether it's by 'I like' and validation without even thinking," beauty vlogger Nicol Concilio told CNN in a email interview.

Instead, these people should try to raise awareness and be a positive avenue for change, added Council.

Kenzie Brenna, another social media influencer who has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram, echoed that sentiment.

"My advice to influencers is to control yourself, are you serving the collective good or are you serving yourselves?" Brenna, who hosts a podcast called "Conversations with Kenzie," told CNN in an email interview.

"Does your morale extend beyond getting likes and attention? If not, change."