Some New York looters grab luxury items from Dior, Chanel, plus: report

New York police revealed they arrested hundreds of suspected looters in the past week, some of whom obtained high-end luxury goods worth thousands of dollars.

June 1 marked the most active night of looting. According to the New York Post, more than 2,300 robberies were reported compared to just a few hundred nights before and after.

New York looters watched ROLLS-ROYCE SUV leak FOR LESS $ 330,000

New York police said a crew of 15 to 20 allegedly fled with about $ 750,000 in fur from family furrier Henry Cowit.

Police told the Post that Julian Cepeda, 21, was trapped inside the Dolce & Gabbana store wearing a $ 1,200 sweatshirt and a pair of $ 435 Chanel glasses. Hanaya Jones, 20, was found carrying bags. $ 9,000 worth of Dior, according to NYPD.

Police continue to search for suspects in both cases.

While many suspected looters fled, police were able to arrest at least 75 suspects, and dozens of others were questioned, according to the Post.

In some cases, suspects were found with the stolen items, and police were also able to make arrests, NYPD said.

Police said most of the alleged looters are from New York City and in their 20s, and only a few come from other states, as far away as Virginia and North Carolina.

Most of the looting cases occurred in Manhattan, with one case in Brooklyn, police said.

Many have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd, who died on May 25 while in police custody. While most of the protests have been peaceful, the police and protesters have clashed at times.