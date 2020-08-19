some-people-ordered-to-evacuate-as-california-wildfires-rage

Almost 45 million people across the West are under heat warnings and advisories today

The wildfires come as California battles what some experts are calling historic weather conditions.

Nearly 45 million people across the West are under an excessive heat warning or heat advisory Wednesday. High temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity are forecast, conditions that will likely contribute to a significant spread of both new and existing wildfires.

California weather officials said at least seven temperature records were broken. Here’s a look at some of the records:

Burbank beat its previous 1986 record, hitting 109 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday

Paso Robles beat a more than 50-year record with a staggering 111 degrees on Tuesday.

Camarillo, Long Beach and Woodland Hills were also included in the record-breaking areas.

In a Twitter warning, the National Weather Service said that “summer is hot, but this is different.”