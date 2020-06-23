Some public health officials are resigning amid threats during the Covid-19 pandemic

"I didn't see the message right away, but my husband did, my children did, and my colleagues did," Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

It is just one of the many threats of violence that public health workers face across the country "regularly" as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Ferrer said.

Whether it's to advise people to avoid large groups or to encourage people to cover their faces in public, health officials, both locally and federally, have spent the past few months updating Americans on how to stay safe during the pandemic and prevent the virus from spreading.

However, across the United States, many people have struggled with the guidance of health officials, as the act of wearing a mask to protect others during a pandemic has become a political and cultural hot spot.

The backlash against health officials has taken its toll: At least 24 public health officials across the country have resigned, retired, or been fired from positions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Association of Health Officials said. City and County (NACCHO) Monday.

"What has typically been just a public health council from a trusted community source, the local health department, is being politicized and it appears that the public health council is something that is restricting people's rights, their freedoms to move, "Lori Freeman, CEO of NACCHO, told CNN.

Some health officials now have personal security

NACCHO said last week that threats to public officials are occurring "across the country, in red and blue states, large metropolitan areas and rural communities."

"Officials and staff at the public health department have been physically threatened and are scapegoated," Theresa Spinner, communications director for NACCHO, said in a statement.

As a result, many have gained personal security for protection.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most public medical face of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, has had personal security from law enforcement, including at home, for a few months after receiving threats.

In Georgia, Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state department of public health, confirmed to 11Alive last month that she had received several threats. Toomey now has personal security, 11Alive reported.

Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, recently resigned following criticism of the state's coronavirus restrictions. Protesters had appeared at her home multiple times, CNN affiliate WSYX reported, and a state lawmaker called her a "dictator."

California health officials are experiencing exhaustion

In California, Ferrer is not the only one to have experienced threats. "Several other health officials and health directors have received threats," said Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the California Association of Health Officials.

Since March, the LA County Health team has been targeted by email, public publications, and letters. At least one health official has a sheriff's escort in the community due to threats, DeBurgh told CNN in an email.

Dr. Nicole Quick, Orange County Health Officer, resigned earlier this month amid threats to her personal safety.

Chris Farnitano, the Contra Costa County health officer, has had protests outside his home that were streamed live on Facebook, DeBurgh said.

"The experts who make up our public health departments are true heroes," said NACCHO. "We should thank them for their tireless work and heed their advice, without threatening their safety and careers."

Health officials face not only threats, but also severe exhaustion, according to DeBurgh. In California alone, eight local officials and two state health officials have resigned since the start of the pandemic, he said.

"Some were scheduled withdrawals, but this dropout rate is alarming, and at least in part is caused by exhaustion," DeBurgh said. Some work 80 hours a week while facing "political pressure and personal attacks," he said.

And while it is only a "vocal minority involved in these tactics," the level of response is unprecedented, DeBurgh said.

"We recognize some of the names and tactics of opponents of vaccine laws in the past," said DeBurgh, "but we have never seen a reaction like this."

Why do many health officials leave their functions?

Most health officials who leave office leave because of rejection from people who don't like the public health restrictions necessary to control the pandemic, said Freeman, CEO of NACCHO.

"We have been tracking more than 20 unusual resignations, layoffs and withdrawals that would never really happen in the course of a pandemic with a normal health officer, generally because they are so necessary in the community," Freeman said.

She said the organization is seeing more vacant positions in recent weeks.

These incidents have been occurring across the country and can cause problems in a sector that already lacks the personnel to combat a pandemic.

Freeman said officials are forced to enforce guidelines around reopening states and give the best public health advice and guidance they have, including on social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene. Some people don't like it.

"It's kind of a false narrative, this false dichotomy between being able to open and run your business safely, but also being healthy and safe while doing it."

These losses do not help at a time when public health departments no longer have enough staff.

"We came into this pandemic with a deficit, our local health departments across the country have lost 25% of their workforce in the past decade," Freeman said.

"It just widens the imbalance in health department leadership at a time when we really need our health departments to be at the forefront and focused on this, on the front lines in fighting this pandemic."

At a press conference Monday, Ferrer said it has been "extraordinarily difficult to work in conditions where people are so angry at you, take it so personally that they threaten your well-being and threaten the well-being of those around you."

"We would love for the discourse to change," he said, "and that we really spend our time talking about how together we mark our path through a journey of recovery, and we all work together to save lives."