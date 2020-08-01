Some suspects are already rescuing amid a shooting in New York

Even as New York City bows to an epidemic of shootings, the accused shooters are salvaging an alarming clip, with at least one suspect barely out of jail on a firearms charge when he was arrested again for a shooting , according to police and court records reviewed by The Post.

Ex-convicts, hardened gang members and defendants of domestic abuse are among the gallery of criminals suspected of shooting in handcuffs over a six-day span in July, a snapshot of 15 arrests shows.

Four of the defendants were free on bail, or were not required to post bail, in other criminal cases when they were arrested on gun charges, according to records.

Corey Henry, 18, who posted bail of $ 100,000 in an attempted murder and firearms case in April, was arrested in connection with the July 8 shooting of a 62-year-old man on Rockaway Avenue. . Henry was charged with attempted murder, along with possession of weapons and heroin, after his arrest on July 18, according to court records.

Police had an arrest warrant for the Bronx man Jameel Fennell, 20, in a 2018 domestic violence case when he allegedly shot Marcus Covington, 21, on June 20.

Fennell was arrested on July 17 and charged with murder. He also faces charges of endangering a child's well-being and strangling him in December 2018; He was released without bail in that case shortly after his arrests.

Steve Reid, 31, of Queens, charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old man in the face on Beach Channel Drive on July 7, was released twice without bond in previous domestic violence arrests this year. , and is back. again after posting a $ 250,000 bond, according to a court spokesperson.

In addition to Reid, two more of the 15 accused shooters have posted bail, and at least five are ex-convicts who spent time in state jails.

Recent probation Charleston Forkpa, 23, allegedly shot a 36-year-old man in each leg in West Brighton on July 13, authorities said. Forkpa, who police say is affiliated with the OTA (Africans Only) gang, according to the Staten Island Advance, was released in April after serving three and a half years for gun possession and assault, according to correction records.

Three other suspected gang members, Davon Delks, 21, Laquan Heyward, 25, and Devon Vines, 27, who police say belong to the "Sev-O" gang, were charged with murder in the July 29 shooting. years old Anthony Robinson.

Robinson was shot dead while crossing a Bronx street with his 6-year-old daughter, police said. All three suspects had recently completed prison terms as a result of the 2016 12-member "Sev-O" conspiracy charge, according to state records.

The disturbing trend began to emerge several months after the coronavirus pandemic amid growing anti-police sentiment and the dissolution of the New York Police crime squad: the 600 plainclothes officers responsible for preventing crimes with Firearms.

When the NYPD disbanded the unit on June 15, gun arrests increased 8 percent from January 1 compared to the same time last year.

The next Months, the Big Apple gun busts have dropped nearly 60 percent, New York police officials said Monday, while gunfire has risen a staggering 73 percent.

New York Police and Mayor de Blasio have repeatedly blamed bail reform and an alleged slowdown in the criminal court system for the increased shooting, statistics that have been discredited by The Post.