Someone has made a driving game for Barnard Castle in Dreams • newsdio

The devil works hard, but the creators of Dreams work harder, as just a day after Dominic Cummings' press conference at the number 10 rose garden, someone has already made a minigame to make fun of one of his statements. most infamous.

In recent days, the Prime Minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, has defended a return trip he made from London to Durham during the heyday of confinement restrictions in the UK, after both he and his wife developed symptoms. from Covid-19. During his time in Durham, Cummings claimed that he had driven for 30 minutes to Barnard Castle to "see if (he) could drive safely" back to London after his "vision seemed to have been affected by the disease" (to via BBC).

Naturally, large extensions of the Internet decided to have fun with this claim, and in addition to writing fake TripAdvisor reviews for Barnard Castle, it seems that at least one person has turned the statement into a minigame.

"Dominic needs to get back to work, but his eyes have gotten really weird," reads 30 Miles to Barnard Castle's description. "The best way to drive to Barnard Castle with your child is to make sure it is safe to drive to London."

Created by stevie128k, the game requires the player to avoid a variety of obstacles while driving at high speed towards Barnard Castle – all with hazy vision, coughing noises and a loud boy on his back as distractions. There's even a timer, if you feel like challenging yourself to a quick run.