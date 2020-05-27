Someone should make a game about: Gormenghast • newsdio

At some point, my copy of Gormenghast rained down. I wonder if a roof leaked in some previous house, or if a chimney made a nearby wall a little damp. Whatever. I did it a few minutes ago and the pages of the book have the crisp wavering of what was once wet. The cover is thickened around the edges, and the early chapters have some sort of dark mottling that progresses from one extent to the next. Part of the print is stained.

It is perfect, really. A perfectly damaged book. If you had asked me what the Gormenghast books were about when I first read them in my teens, I would have said it was a very dangerous dishwasher. At the time I was a dishwasher, and I felt a certain similar excitement in Steerpike, who moves from Gormenghast kitchens to … well, that would be saying too much. Now, in my forties, I would say that it is aging, a great mass of aging, forgetfulness, collapse and ruin. Gormenghast Castle is old and in ruins. I bet your own books have the crisp wavering of those that were once wet. I bet there are dark mottled shapes growing in the chambers.

I once read that Mervyn Peake's book trilogy was not intended to be a trilogy, and was not actually intended for one place. I suppose it was conceived as the life story of Titus Groan, who is present but is very young for most of what survives from the Gormenghast books. There are more than three of these books, but only three are canon, and I seem to recall reading that only the first two have actually arrived the way Peake intended. And so the Titus Groan story doesn't always have as much Titus Groan in it.

What it has is Gormenghast Castle, where Tito is born. Gormenghast is a huge place to ramble on and seems almost deserted. However, some people have stayed, and have lost themselves in control of the rituals, huge and complicated rituals that long ago lost their meaning or context. The rulers of Gormenghast are their slaves, actually: They are caught doing stupid things all day for no reason except the half-remembered story.

There are two things I love about this. The first is that, as I recall, Gormenghast is both extremely detailed and completely amorphous. The feeling I had when I first finished it was that there were highly viewed places in this world, like the one-page illustrations Peake made a career of, while the connective tissue had no shape or boundaries – there was room in this castle for Peake to invent what he needed when he needed it.

I love the feeling of a place that simply won't focus, a place that is text, really, and text with promising gaps. But the other thing about Gormenghast that I love turns me on when you compare it to that other great fantasy series that Gormenghast often shares a shelf with.

In The Lord of the Rings, the story is truly meaningful to everyone. He guides and warns and judges and comforts them and reveals their true nature. In Gormenghast, it is just the opposite. Titus is born into a world that has already been strangled by a story that no one really understands, so everything is an empty ritual that guides, warns, judges, and comforts no one. This huge castle that has boundaries that are so hard to see is tied to all this busy work that has no end, no reward, no revelation.

The Lord of the Rings has had a lot to do with game setup. That's great. I love books and I love hearing about other players' in-game lore, even if I leaf through it for the most part. But I wonder what fantasy games would look like if more of them mistrusted or order, history and ritual, if they made a mocking problem of the past like Peake does with such a beautifully rotten ending.