Someone was convinced that Kate Beckinsale needed a bunny

"Why do we have an adult rabbit?" she asks a person who films her looking at the bunny in a cage in an Instagram Stories video. "What the hell is going on?"

Beckinsale feared that the black and white bunny, named Marvel, would bite her if she picked it up.

She told her social media followers to never send an unsolicited pet to someone's home and scolded the sender for leaving the rabbit outside on "a hot and boiling day where it could have been left outside to roast to death."

Beckinsale, who often posts funny videos of her cats, said she has since found Marvel a cat-free home.