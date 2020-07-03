Somerville, Massachusetts, to Recognize Polyamorous Relationships as Part of New Domestic Society Ordinance

Councilman Lance Davis, who supported the ordinance, told CNN that he believes this is the first such ordinance in the country.

The domestic partnership ordinance was recently introduced to the city council as a means to help unmarried residents visit their sick partners with coronavirus at the hospital, according to Davis. Just before last Thursday's meeting to vote on the ordinance, Councilman JT Scott suggested to Davis that it should include associations of more than two people.

The domestic partnership ordinance was presented to the council by Davis to cover this change in a virtual meeting Thursday night. Davis recommended adjusting the ordinance so that partners do not have to live together or inform the city about the change of address.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone signed the ordinance on Monday, according to Davis.