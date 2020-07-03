Somerville, Massachusetts, to Recognize Polyamorous Relationships as Part of New Domestic Society Ordinance

Councilman Lance Davis, who supported the ordinance, told CNN that he believes this is the first such ordinance in the country.

The domestic partnership ordinance was recently introduced to the city council as a means to help unmarried residents visit their sick partners with coronavirus at the hospital, according to Davis. Just before last Thursday's meeting to vote on the ordinance, Councilman JT Scott suggested to Davis that it should include associations of more than two people.

The domestic partnership ordinance was presented to the council by Davis to cover this change in a virtual meeting Thursday night. Davis recommended adjusting the ordinance so that partners do not have to live together or inform the city about the change of address.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone signed the ordinance on Monday, according to Davis.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is Somerville's first domestic partnership ordinance, according to Davis, meaning the city now joins Boston and Cambridge, which also have such ordinances. Massachusetts became the first US state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004.

Davis says all the comments he received on this ordinance have been positive. He says he hopes other states will follow suit.

"People live in polyamorous relationships and probably forever. Right now, our laws deny their existence, and that doesn't seem like the right way to write laws on any level," Davis said. "Hopefully this gives people a legal basis to debate. Perhaps others will follow our example."

