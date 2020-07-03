Somerville, Massachusetts, to Recognize Polyamorous Relationships as Part of New Domestic Society Ordinance

Councilman Lance Davis, who supported the ordinance, told CNN that he believes this is the first such ordinance in the country.
The domestic partnership ordinance was recently introduced to the city council as a means to help unmarried residents visit their sick partners with coronavirus at the hospital, according to Davis. Just before last Thursday's meeting to vote on the ordinance, Councilman JT Scott suggested to Davis that it should include associations of more than two people.
Mayor Joseph Curtatone signed the ordinance on Monday, according to Davis.
The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Davis says all the comments he received on this ordinance have been positive. He says he hopes other states will follow suit.
"People live in polyamorous relationships and probably forever. Right now, our laws deny their existence, and that doesn't seem like the right way to write laws on any level," Davis said. "Hopefully this gives people a legal basis to debate. Perhaps others will follow our example."