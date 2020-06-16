Something Shocking Happened to Republicans in West Virginia Last Week

Whenever you see that kind of elimination less than six months before a major national election within the President's own party, it's worth trying to answer the question of why.
"Once you put a title on someone, be it the president of the Senate or the president of the House of Representatives, you have a goal on your back," explained state delegate Daryl Cowles, the current pro tempore speaker who was at the losing end of a primary fight, at the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Which, fair enough. But it's also worth noting that none of the 13 Democrats in the House of Representatives and the state Senate seeking a new nomination lost. So what happened last Tuesday doesn't seem to be just about kicking out the bums (from both sides).
What else could have been happening?
West Virginia has been rocked in recent years by a battle between the Republican-controlled state legislature and the state's public school teachers. In both 2018 and 2019, there were massive teacher strikes in the state. The first was to demand salary increases (it worked), while last year's strike was to protest against legislation that would create charter schools in the state (among other things). Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the education reform law in June 2019: over protests by teacher unions in the state.
Two of the three Republican state senators who lost the primaries a week ago, including state Senate President Mitch Carmichael, were beaten by teachers. "There may be a little bit of recovery," John Kilwein, head of the political science department at the University of West Virginia, told Parkersburg News and Sentinel. "Perhaps, in a couple of ways, the Republican Party got a message that this approach of opposing unions and opposing teachers and supporting charter schools was not a good thing. Maybe you can only go so far." .
Also keep this in mind: Republicans are now the dominant political party in the Mountain State. That's a massive change in the past few decades as West Virginia has long been a reliably Democratic state. In the seven presidential elections between 1972 and 1996, the Democratic candidate led the state five times. For 2016, President Donald Trump won the state by 42 (!) Points.
The robustness of the Republican Party in the state means more competition. Now there is an entire generation of young Republicans (and not-so-young Republicans) who understand that the only way to come to power is to beat someone in your own party. It is one of the problems that comes with being, essentially, a one-party state.
There is never a single reason why a political cataclysm occurs. Voters are complex creatures whose intentions often resist simple explanations.
But when we look at something like what happened to Republicans in West Virginia last week, we all need to pay attention. Because it could be a sign of concern, and desire for change, that extends far beyond the borders of West Virginia.