Sometimes the best thing in a game is a pause • newsdio

Action games often have built-in moments for players to take breaks, whether in safe rooms, during animated story sequences, conversations, or the part of a map that acts as the connective tissue between one open area and another, where a fight wait you

The breaks, however, are different from the breaks. A pause is simply a brief moment of relief, a moment of blinking and missing between one decision and the next. I love breaks.

I love it in bullet sequences when everything slows down, when you see enemies and projectiles moving forward slowly and you know as soon as you press that button everything around you will be faster, stronger, more chaotic. But this time is for you to find your way and find a new strategy. I enjoyed it as much when it was new to Max Payne as I do now in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That being said, there are also other different types of breaks.

A sequence that will always be emblematic of breaks for me is the leap of faith in Assassin's Creed. You just crawled up to the top of the tallest building, to the top of a mountain, to a cliff so high you've never climbed it before, and you only need a moment. A moment to assimilate everything, to see how the world extends below, then you hold your breath and take that aptly named leap. It never goes out of style, a feeling of being in a life or death situation even though your character is completely digital.

The same sentiment applies to dialogue options. Sure, not every option is worth reflecting on, and sometimes the most interesting consequences come from seemingly innocuous decisions. Whatever: there are these decisions that you only know, even without a character to explain it to you, it will change everything. I tend to savor these moments: the panoramic camera between you and another person, frozen, except for the occasional flicker. My decision will end this reverie, and lengthening the moment makes it seem heavier.

This is a pause that, unlike a combat pause, can cost you control. Have a fantastic time in Detroit: Become Human, where Hank trains his gun against Connor at a playground overlooking the city. An incorrect answer here could cost you your life, and this instance stands out for being one of the few decisions with which the game does not rush you. He acts instead of reacting, but he is wrong and right now he has been allowed to think things can still backfire.

There are breaks where you remain firmly in control, of course, times designed to give you the last word. The latest fast-time events in a Yakuza boss fight are prime examples. The button symbol is available for so long that you know it's not about hitting or missing, but the satisfaction of achieving a hard-won victory at the push of a button. God of War has moments like this, even Persona 5, moments when everyone is holding their breath for you, allowing you to make that last decision.

Exhale. There may be nothing else to do but press a button, but the fact that he has that choice, that certainty, is what makes him feel so powerful.