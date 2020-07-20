Son and husband of prominent New Jersey federal judge shot at home

The 20-year-old son of a prominent New Jersey federal judge was shot dead and her husband was seriously injured in an attack on their home Sunday night, according to reports.

An unknown assailant dressed as a Federal Express delivery driver shot dead Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl, and shot her husband Mark Anderl, 63, at the North Brunswick estate around 5:00 p.m. pm, authorities said. New Jersey Globe.

Salas, who is believed to have been in the basement of the house at the time of the attack, was not injured.

Sources told ABC News that the judge's son, a student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., opened the door and was immediately beaten.

"He was shot in the heart," North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack told the store.

A friend told NJ.com that the young man planned to go to law school.

"He had his whole future ahead of him," said friend Joe Mauro.

Mark Anderl, a well-regarded criminal defense attorney, was in critical but stable condition Sunday night after undergoing surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, the Globe reported.

Salas, who sentenced "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice to more than a year in prison for fraud in 2014, has served as a judge of the United States District Court in Newark for nine years. He has also been responsible for several other high-profile cases, including those involving street gang leaders.

In 2017, he banned federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader accused in multiple murders. She later sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

It was not immediately clear who the target of the shooting was, but Salas had recently received threats, according to the Globe.

The armed man was released Sunday night when a massive response from law enforcement was taking place, authorities said.

the FBI in Newark He said he was investigating the shooting and looking for a lone suspect. The agency requested that anyone with relevant information call 973-792-3001.

Salas is the first Hispanic woman to serve at the state federal bank. She worked as a public defender and federal magistrate before President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as District Court Judge in 2010.

Recently, he has chaired an ongoing lawsuit by Deutsche Bank investors who claim that the company failed to supervise "high-risk" clients, including pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the shooting "a pointless act" in a statement.

"This tragedy is our latest reminder that armed violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer is not over," said Murphy.