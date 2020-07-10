Son of a doctor killed in California said that dad was asking for directions

DANVILLE, California – A San Francisco Bay Area doctor on an off-road trip with his 15-year-old son was shot dead after he stopped to ask a man for directions, his son and other family members said.

Dr. Ari Gershman of Danville was shot July 4 near Downieville in rural Sierra County. Gershman and her son, Jack, had never been to the remote Tahoe National Forest and stopped at a fork when a man appeared behind his Jeep on an ATV.

"My dad suggested we ask him for directions," Jack Gershman told CBS News on Thursday. "The shooter pulls out a gun and starts shooting."

The teenager said he ran out of the car into the surrounding forest and got lost. When she was finally able to call her mother, Paige Gershman, she barely had a reception and her phone was running out of power.

"I said," Where's Dad? "And he said," They shot him. "And I said," What do you mean? What do you mean? "" Paige Gershman told CBS News.

Ari Gershman, 45, died on the spot and her son spent 30 hours alone and was lost in the dense forests, drinking from a stream, wearing only shorts and a T-shirt. He was covered in insect bites and scratches when he was rescued, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

John Thomas Conway was arrested after a police chase on his ATV.

Ari Gershman, a doctor of internal medicine, bought the Jeep the day before the shooting to share his love of the outdoors with his two sons and daughter. He had hoped to retire in the Downieville area, according to a GoFundMe fundraising account.

It had already been a difficult year for the Gershman family. Paige Gershman, a speech and language therapist from the San Ramón Valley Unified School District, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma six weeks ago, said a cousin, Marlo Meyers-Barer.

Police said they captured Conway, 40, from Oroville after he tried to break through a checkpoint on an ATV. The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said Conway posed an unspecified threat, and at least one officer fired a weapon and a police dog was released.

Conway was taken to a hospital in Chico, where he is recovering from a gunshot wound, the Chronicle reported. It was not immediately clear if Conway had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Messages left at the Sierra County District Attorney's office were not immediately returned.

Moments before the Ari Gershman shooting, Conway also shot and wounded two other nearby survivors, the office said.

Last year, the Butte County Sheriff's Office listed Conway as one of his most wanted fugitives, as he had warrants for felonies for vandalism, battery, and two counts of terrorist threats. A judge held a mental competence hearing and the case was allowed to continue, according to court records.