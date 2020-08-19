son-of-sweetie-pie’s-owner-charged-in-murder-for-hire-plot-to-kill-nephew

(CNN) Authorities arrested a man in Mississippi on Tuesday for allegedly commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed his teenage nephew.

James Timothy Norman, 41, was charged in a federal complaint from last week, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri. Norman is the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of “Sweetie Pie’s” restaurant, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

CNN has reached out to Norman’s Public Defender for comment.

The complaint alleges that Norman conspired with an exotic dancer residing in Memphis, Tennessee, and others “to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency.”

The dancer has also been charged in the plot, according to the release.