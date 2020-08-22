songbirds-sing-so-loudly-at-dawn-because-they’re-warming-up,-study-finds

(Newsdio) Songbirds, they’re just like us.

Researchers have found that when song sparrows chirp loudly outside your window in the wee hours of the morning, they’re really just practicing. And like the best crooners, they sing better after they’ve had a chance to loosen their voice.

A team from Duke University tested this hypothesis by measuring the vocal performance of 11 swamp sparrows, examining the vocal deviation in more than 1,500 songs recorded by the birds.

What they found is that as the day goes on, the birds’ vocal performance generally improved — meaning they were able to produce more physically challenging songs. Still, males who produced a lot of songs had more variability in their vocal performance, which suggests that some birds might get tired when singing.

The study was published last month in the journal Animal Behavior.