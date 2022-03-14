Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a classic film that was released in 1992 and quickly became a fan favourite. Now, the film is being re-released with a modern twist! The new version will include updated graphics and sound effects, as well as an all-new storyline. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages!

What is the plotline of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Sonic The Hedgehog (voiced by Roger Craig Smith) and his sidekick Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) must stop the evil Dr Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey) from stealing the Chaos Emeralds. Along the way, they’ll face challenges and make new friends, including a mysterious hedgehog named Knuckles (played by Travis Willingham).

Sonic was running from Dr Robotnik and he dropped his rings. They fell through a portal to San Francisco and Sonic has to get them back.

Sonic and Tom agree to help each other get the rings back. They go on a road trip to San Francisco. Dr Robotnik follows them, but they avoid him. He wants Sonic to use his “extraordinary” power in his drones.

The final confrontation is between Sonic and Dr Robotnik. With the power from one of Sonic’s quills, Dr Robotnik chases Sonic all over the world thanks to the portals generated by his rings.

The story ends up back in Green Hills. At first, it seems like Dr Robotnik has defeated Sonic. But then Tom helps him and Sonic recovers and becomes stronger. He makes a portal to one of the mushroom’s planets and destroys Dr Robotnik’s ship with his powerful rings before it closes.

Dr Robotnik has to hide on a mushroom planet. He changes his look. Sonic moves in with Tom and Maddie. The government lets him live in peace now that he is not with Dr Robotnik anymore.

Sonic has a quill that belongs to Sonic. He promises to go home by Christmas, but he only has one friend and no supplies. Tails come out of the ring and find Sonic there.

Who will be starring in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

The voice of Sonic is Ben Schwartz, and there are other actors in the movie too. James Marsden plays Tom, Tika Sumpter plays Maddie, and Jim Carrey plays Dr Robotnik. In the credits scene in the first movie, Colleen O’Shaughnessey voiced Tails. She does this in Sonic world now. We do not know if she is reprising her role for the sequel or if it has been recast for Tails’ bigger role in the sequel.

We don’t know yet if the sequel will also have Knuckles. The actor who will be doing the voice is Idris Elba. There was a report that the sequel to the first movie would have another character named Knuckles. This was because it had been teased that this other character could appear in the sequel. Knuckles is an Echidna, so they are related to other people in some way. The relationship might be tough to see right now. But the Echidna tribe was not chosen just for no reason.

What are people saying about Sonic the hedgehog 2?

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a huge success and people are already talking about a sequel. The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has been teasing a Knuckles character for the sequel and people are speculating whether or not he will be in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel. Idris Elba is rumoured to be doing the voice for Knuckles. People are also wondering if Tails will have a bigger role in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel. No matter what, people are excited for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel, and can’t wait to see what happens next.

When is it coming to the theatres?

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel is slated to come out in 2022. So far, there is no official release date yet. But fans are already looking forward to it and can’t wait to see Sonic and his friends back on the big screen again. Are you excited for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel? Let us know in the comments below!