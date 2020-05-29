Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially happening

It's official. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is accelerating its development. Paramount Pictures and SEGA have confirmed the news this afternoon. The sequel will have Jeff Fowler behind the camera, along with Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing the script. The cast has yet to be announced, but Jim Carrey has already revealed that he was just starting out with the Doctor Robotnik character and was expecting a sequel to fully realize the villain. Now, it looks like you will have a chance to do so.

According to sources close to the agreement, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 It is in the development stage with no production start date on the horizon. This makes sense since most of the entertainment business is still on hold right now. Paramount is well aware of that after the theatrical performance of the first installment was interrupted. However, in the short time the film was in theaters, it was able to become the highest grossing video game film of all time nationwide. Chances are you've passed Detective Pikachu for the world record things had gone down differently.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 announcement is imminent predicts box office analyst

Along with the continuing evolution, or devolution, of Jim Carrey's Doctor Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 It will also fully introduce Sonic's old friend, Tails, who briefly appeared in the first installment. Jeff Fowler, who made his directorial debut with the first film, hopes to bring many characters to the sequel. "There are so many more great characters to bring and just more stories to tell," the director joked recently. More than anything, Fowler was eager to be able to return to the franchise, as was Carrey.

This is a major change from this time last year when many assumed that Sonic the Hedgehog was going to go out and bomb. Another victim of the video game movie curse was called prematurely after the first design was made public. Video game fans expected the first look to be from unofficial leaks, but the debut trailer showed that the design was something that people felt a lot about. So Paramount returned to the drawing board, pushing the film at the same time.

Paramount probably had no idea that the first installment was going to work as well as it did after the intense backlash it received. However, that is quite a distant memory now, which seems to have been a decade ago. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing Sonic the Hedgehog 2While Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller are executive producers. Let's hope to receive a cast announcement in the coming months, along with a start to production. For now, we'll just have to be patient and see what Jeff Fowler and his team have up their sleeve for the next adventure. Variety was the first to announce Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Topics: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog