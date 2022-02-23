There have been a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog movies over the years. But none of them compares to the Sonic 2 movie. This movie is going to be different from any other Sonic movie that has been released in the past. It will be a combination of live-action and animation, and it will tell the story of Sonic and his friends during their battle against Dr. Robotnik. We are very excited about this movie, and we know that you will be too!

Paramount Pictures releases posters for the movie

Paramount Pictures has released yet another poster showing off the cast’s Olympic best in the wake of the release of a new poster featuring the whole cast. In the new poster, the main characters of Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Dr Robotnik, and the blue speedster himself are pictured in front of the stylized letters that make up the name Sonic.

Finally, the four previously mentioned characters are revealed in a brand new poster. They’re racing down snowy mountain cliffsides and it looks like they have quite an adventure ahead of them!

While Ben Schwartz’s Sonic and Idris Elba’s Knuckles are both on snowboards, the latter is chasing after him like they were playing Mario & Sonic at the Winter Olympic Games. Tails, played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, is flying alongside his best friend Sonic with a look of determination on his face while Dr Robotnik, portrayed by Jim Carrey, is looming in the background.

Why you should watch the Sonic 2 movie?

We can’t wait to see how Sonic and his friends fair in the snow, but we’re even more excited to see what antics Dr Robotnik will get up to! With Jim Carrey on board as the villain, this movie is sure to be a wild ride. If you want to catch Sonic’s newest adventure when it comes out, make sure to mark 8 April 2022 on your calendar- that’s when Sonic The Hedgehog hits theatres! In the meantime, we’ve got a few Sonic The Hedgehog movie posters for you to check out.

What is special about the Sonic 2 movie?

Sonic is eager to prove that he can be a hero after settling in Green Hills. His test comes when Dr Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, on a quest to find a mystical emerald that could destroy civilizations. The journey of Sonic and his sidekick Tails is one that will take them across the globe, as they race against time to find an emerald before it falls into wrong hands.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is directed by Jeff Fowler. It is based on Sonic the Hedgehog by Sega. It stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Jim Carrey as Dr Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, among numerous other characters.

We’re just days away from the release of the Sonic The Hedgehog movie, and we can’t contain our excitement! This film has been many years in the making, and it’s finally hitting theatres next month. Packed with action and adventure, this film is sure to please Sonic fans of all ages.

The first poster for ‘SONIC 2’ has been released.



First trailer will release tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XuzqXVXWiS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 8, 2021

So what can we expect from Sonic The Hedgehog?

Let’s take a closer look. First and foremost, the film is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Sonic has been around since 1991, and there are millions of fans all over the world who love his fast-paced action and quirky personality.

In addition to being faithful to the games, Sonic The Hedgehog will also feature brand new characters created specifically for the movie. Ben Schwartz will be lending his voice to Sonic himself, while Idris Elba will play Knuckles, Sonic’s fierce rival and friend. Other cast members include Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik/Eggman.

Sonic The Hedgehog is set to release in April of this year, and fans are already eagerly anticipating its arrival. With its mix of classic Sonic elements and all-new content, the movie is sure to be a hit with both longtime followers and newcomers alike!