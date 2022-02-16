Sonic fans rejoice! The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has officially been announced, and it looks amazing! This new film is set to follow Sonic and his best friend Tails as they travel across various worlds, battling Dr Robotnik along the way. Sonic aficionados will be happy to know that the classic characters and settings from the game will be making an appearance in the movie. We can’t wait to see this action-packed film come to life on the big screen!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teaser drops

There is more footage in the teaser showing Sonic and Tails battling against a returning Dr Eggman and the arrival of Knuckles, the Echidna. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming and we can’t wait! The latest trailer gives us a sampling of what’s in store for Carrey’s Eggman this time around. The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a surprise critical success, and many specifically highlighted Carrey’s performance. There’s a new Jim Carrey movie coming out and it looks like he’ll be returning to his manic ’90s acting roots. The reveal of Eggman’s new giant robot attacking Sonic and Tails is one of the more interesting elements in this trailer.

When is the movie coming?

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 8, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about?

When the events of Sonic’s first film come to fruition, he is determined not only to make his mark as a hero but also to stay in Green Hills while Tom and Maddie go on vacation. When Doctor Eggman returns from the mushroom planet in search of a powerful crystal called Master Emerald, he plans on conquering the world and exacting revenge against Sonic with Knuckles’ help. To stop him before it’s too late, Sonic enlisted Miles “Tails” Prower–a new friend to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Who is in the voice cast?

The movie is directed by Jeff Fowler and screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The movie is based on Sonic the Hedgehog by Sega. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is produced jointly by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

It stars, Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, a heroic hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds. Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Jim Carrey as Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone are also in the cast.

Why you should watch Sonic the Hedgehog?

