SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Sequel is in development at Paramount Pictures – Newsdio

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have confirmed that they have begun development of a sequel to the hybrid live-action / animation film. Sonic the Hedgehog.

This really shouldn't come as a surprise, as the first movie was a box office hit, the audience seemed to love it, and the end of the movie set the story for a sequel.

The sequel will bring back Jeff Fowler to direct with original writers Pat casey and Josh Miller Writing the Screenplay The movie is still in the early stages of development, so there are no story, casting or production details to share. I think it's safe to assume that Ben schwartz We will express Sonic again, Jim Carrey will return as the villain Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden We will return as Tom.

I would love for the film franchise to leave Earth's setting and focus on the other Sonic worlds, but we'll have to wait and see. I imagine Carrey will plan her revenge and her desire to dominate the world is only growing.

Did you like it Sonic the Hedgehog? Are you excited that we are going to have a sequel?

Source: variety