Sonic the Hedgehog sequel officially in process

Before coronavirus pandemic closed theaters in March, Sonic the Hedgehog ran on its February release and collected enough ticket sales to mark a sequel.

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy confirmed to Variety on Thursday that work on the sequel is already underway, with Jeff Fowler again to direct, along with Pat Casey and Josh Miller to write the script. (Editor's note: Paramount Pictures is owned by ViacomCBS, which also publishes CNET.)

There's still no confirmation on whether Ben Schwartz will re-express the alien blue hedgehog, along with Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik (left him in a difficult position at the end of the first movie) and James Marsden as Sonic's best friend, Sheriff Tom Wachowski.

While Sonic had a difficult start with a poor man (read: disgusted) Welcome to their titular hero's design, Paramount and Fowler listened to the comments and delayed the movie from its original November release to give the animators enough time to turn Sonic into a more faithful version of the Sega video game.

The movie became the No. 1 collection video game adaptation to film, with an opening of $ 58 million Detective Pikachu & # 39; s $ 54 million.

While the reviews weren't delusional, CNET's Sean Keane he had a lot of fun and praised the images and the relationship between Tom and Sonic.

Despite no cast confirmations, Schwartz responded to the news on Twitter:

Fowler also tweeted his excitement: "TWO TURNS WITH BLUE !!"