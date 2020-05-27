Sonnet's Fusion Flex J3i mount lets you add up to three internal drives to your Mac Pro

Sonnet today announced the upcoming release of its Fusion Flex J3i internal drive bracket for Mac Pro 2019, which allows users to add up to three SATA storage drives to their machines.



Sonnet isn't the only company to launch an internal drive bracket for the new acMac Pro‌, and Apple sells Promise's Pegasus J2i system that allows you to add two drives, but Sonnet says it is the first to allow users to add three drives. directly inside the acMac Pro‌ and connected directly via SATA.

The Fusion Flex J3i offers two slots that can accept either 3.5-inch hard drives or 2.5-inch SSDs, and a third slot that accepts a 2.5-inch SSD, allowing a total of 36TB of additional internal storage.

Storage installed through the Fusion Flex J3i will not be as fast as the main NVMe SSDs at the heart of storage updates based on ‌Mac Pro‌ or PCIe, especially if you are using traditional hard drives, but if you are a user who wants prioritize storage space and simplicity over drive speed worth checking out Sonnet's Fusion Flex J3i



The Fusion Flex J3i includes the bracket, required data / power cable assemblies, and mounting brackets to fit 2.5-inch drives in the 3.5-inch drive slots, but drives are sold separately. Its price will be $ 199.99 and will launch on June 15.