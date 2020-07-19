Son's health gives Nate Solder de Giants a different view of the coronavirus

In a time of so much uncertainty, add this to the questions facing the Giants and rookie head coach Joe Judge: Is Nate Solder showing up for training camp with his teammates later this month?

Solder, the 32-year-old left tackle, is the Giants' representative to the NFL Players Association. As such, his voice carries weight. Still, given his uncontroversial and uncontroversial aura, it was surprising to see him take it to Twitter recently to post: “If the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players healthy, there's no football in 2020. It's that simple. & # 39; & # 39;

Welding is a special case when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. When their son Hunter was a baby, he was diagnosed with a cancerous kidney tumor, and for most of Hunter's four years, it has been a battle for the Solder family. Nate, his wife Lexi and Hunter traveled from New Jersey to Boston every Tuesday during the season for chemotherapy sessions.

This is certainly one reason why Solder needs every possible guarantee that it is safe for him to play soccer for the Giants this season. You will not stay away from your family throughout the season, nor will you put your child, with a compromised immune system, in jeopardy. Solder has not given the Giants any indication that he is thinking of staying out, but there is some concern in the building that it could happen.

The Patriots nominated Solder for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his charitable work and service in the community. The giants did the same.

Deeply religious, Solder visited Puerto Rico to help out after Hurricane Maria and visited Uganda with Compassion International, a faith-based nonprofit that builds child development centers.

When Solder was with the Patriots, Tom Brady called him "such an amazing man and person." The Giants feel the same way, although Solder hasn't won much for them and his game deteriorated last season. They hope he will be with them for the third year, confident that he can play and keep his family safe at the same time.