Sony and Xbox Unite On Black Lives Matter Protest In Online Solidarity

Uniting to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters in the United States and abroad are from Sony Play station and from Microsoft Xbox, who have long since demonstrated a rare demonstration of uniting online on the subject of racial justice. Although external rivalry has relatively cooled between the top two console manufacturers in recent years, this type of joint message is unprecedented for corporate competitors.

Typically, the Xbox and PlayStation social media teams are more than content to pretend the other doesn't even exist by maintaining the public image of their respective companies. However, it became clear that even the gaming industry could not ignore the centuries of American black oppression, as the tensions turned into major clashes between largely peaceful protesters and overly contentious police this week, prompting Sony to delay its PlayStation 5 reveal event from June 4 to a later undisclosed date. Depending on the course and duration of the protests, Microsoft may also ultimately delay some of its own Xbox Series X announcements to avoid stealing any of the reflectors from the BLM movement and appear insensitive to gamers.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Animal Crossing Nookazon Sorry For Censoring BLM Protest Discussion

Along with many other developers and publishers speaking, Sony made its position against "system of racism and violence against the black community" and to "a future marked by empathy and inclusion"of course Play station He tweeted on Monday, then was silent on Blackout Tuesday until the time of writing. The Xbox Twitter account then surprised fans of any of the consoles by quoting by retweeting the statement of its main competitor, simply saying:We stay together"Although it was much less eloquent than the PlayStation comment, Xbox had already made its own statement and promised to amplify"Black and African American voices"earlier in the day.

Even with children's television shows like Sesame Street And entire networks like Nickelodeon extending the reach of protesters' message beyond the streets, it's no wonder seeing entities as big as Sony and Microsoft jump quickly into what amounts to a good hashtag to build brand loyalty and calm investors' nerves. What could not have been anticipated is that the Xbox team will voluntarily signal to push a statement from its rival and the biggest barrier to more widespread success. Whether the intentions of either company are well-intentioned or cynical, it matters little, as long as they commit to remaining consistent in protecting human rights and not just opportunism.

As the fires provoke anger and rage and countless peaceful protesters continue to gather across the country (as well as in pockets around the world), two of the biggest names in the games say they are not just committed to racial and socioeconomic causes that drive the BLM Movement, but that are committed to that common goal together. Xbox& # 39; s and Play stationThe willingness so far to step aside and let marginalized voices be heard is admirable, although time will only tell if any of the corporations goes beyond the relative ease of hashtags to back up their supposed support with their considerable wealth and resources. .

Next Article: Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Arrested At Black Lives Matter Protest

Source: Play station, Xbox,

Legends of Tomorrow: (SPOILER) Leaving Arrowverse before Season 6