Sony announces PlayStation 5 game reveal event for next week

Following numerous rumors suggesting as such, Sony has finally confirmed that a special Playstation 5 The live broadcast will take place next week.

As a digital-only affair (for obvious reasons), everyone is invited to get a front-row seat for the storefront on Twitch or YouTube, where the entire show will stream from official PlayStation channels. In what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events on the 2020 gaming calendar, Sony's announcement confirmed that the main focus of this particular briefing will be the games you will play when the next generation console launches more. later this year.

However, to keep yourself from passing out from the excitement, it pays to moderate expectations just a little. For starters, this is simply the first of many revelations scheduled throughout the year, and next week is likely to contain all the information Sony would have announced during E3.

At the time of writing, it is also unclear how extensive this particular ceremony will be and, in fact, whether the games shown will be first-party or exclusively cross-platform. In case the first one has screen time, this could be the scenario for Spider-man 2The official announcement and the next Santa Monica project after God of War.

In third party terms, we know from a recent email sent to the Ambassadors that Capcom is gearing up for something Demonic resident related, although the dates do not coincide. Whatever the case may be, we'll cover all the big announcements coming out of the broadcast here and when they happen so you don't miss a beat. Until then, be sure to tell us what Playstation 5 game (s) you expect to see in the usual place below.