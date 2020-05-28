Sony is planning a digital event on June 3 to showcase upcoming PS5 games: report

Sony will showcase upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) games at a digital event on June 3, according to a report. Although Sony is not expected to share all the details about the upcoming console, the event will bring new information about the PS5. However, the company has not confirmed the date or event, and the report adds that this date could change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sony's plans as of now are "in progress" and may change in the coming days.

This was first observed in a Bloomberg report. As of now, there is very little information on the design of the console, but Sony had previously revealed the design and features of the controller. At the rumored June 3 event, we can expect to see what the console looks like, but that is unlikely to happen.

The report adds that other PS5-related events may take place in the coming weeks and that the launch of the console is still planned for the release of "Holiday 2020".

Speaking of PS5 games, Sony hasn't shared much information about the exclusives, but the next issue of PlayStation Official Magazine UK – # 176 – is is expected to cover 38 games for the console along with some game screenshots.

Epic Games recently demonstrated a technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 running on PlayStation 5. The engine introduced new mechanics and algorithms to make the game in the technical demo look more realistic with natural textures, sound, and lighting effects. The technical demo sheds some light on the performance capabilities of the PS5.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Sony for more information on the June 3 event and will update this space when we receive a response.