Sony may be developing a next-generation silent restart

A new Silent Hill The game may have been in progress all along, and none of us knew anything about it. According to prominent leaker AestheticGamer, the fifth installment of this infamous horror franchise is currently in development at Sony's Japan Studio, where it entered the production stage sometime last year.

Of course, Silent Hill It has been the subject of more rumors than we want to tell, mainly because we cannot follow them all. In fact, as we listen to that Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima had resumed plans for a sequel that he was forced to abort in 2014, other reports say that God of War Director Cory Barlog is secretly considering taking on the project.

According to AestheticGamer, however, the project will be led by Keiichiro Toyama, creative director of the 1999 original. According to the filter, Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill 2, is also on board, as well as conceptual artist Masahiro Ito.

Rather than being a remake of the first game in the series, as many fans suspected, AestheticGamer believes that the next Silent Hill It will be a smooth reset, which means that even if you don't move too much into unfamiliar territory, it will still be rooted in the franchise to the point that those who haven't played through previous posts will have an inferior experience.

Why Sony is producing exactly the latest iteration in the series when the intellectual property still belongs to rival company Konami is unclear. Although AeshteticGamer does not believe Sony is planning to buy Konami rights to the franchise, what alternative arrangements could have been made between the two industry giants remains unclear.