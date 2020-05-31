Sony Offers 5 Great PlayStation 4 Games for $ 5 or Less

With everyone still trapped at home thanks to the global blockade, although it's starting to calm down a bit, people are looking to entertain themselves and one of the best ways to do this is by playing video games. And when it comes to Playstation 4In particular, Sony has been on the ball when it comes to offering us amazing deals that are too good to pass up.

In fact, this week they have five great titles that can be yours for less than $ 5. That's an absolute steal for each and every one of these, and then you can see the full list of what's available.

Friday the 13th: The Game – $ 4.99 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $ 3.99 Nex Machina – $ 4.99 Agents of Mayhem – $ 3.99 Brave Hearts – $ 4.49

Of course, each one of those games is worth playing, especially for the incredibly cheap price offered. But without a doubt, the highlight here should be Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. It may be 5 years old already, and most people have probably passed it by now, but if you haven't checked it out yet, it would be a crime not to pick it up for $ 3.99.

Of course, this is a series with a fairly long history and a long and convoluted history. So if you've never played a Metal Gear Solid game before, you may want to review the events of previous posts before diving in here. But if you're stuck or willing to do a little homework before you jump The pain of the ghostThen a fantastic gaming experience awaits you.

But tell us, do any of these titles appeal to you? If so, which ones will you collect for your Playstation 4? As always, please let us know below and stay tuned for more deals.