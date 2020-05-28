Sony officially announces PlayStation Plus games for June

PlayStation Plus It's one of the best gaming deals at just $ 60 a year, and that's before you consider how many sales drop the price even further during the holiday seasons. The promise of at least 24 free games a year is a great blessing for the service that is primarily marketed as simply giving players access to multiplayer and chat features. The only obvious drawback is that the games offered are periodically stinky, just like the May installment. Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: horizons, which upset a large part of the subscriber base.

Fortunately, Sony seems ready to make up for that unfortunate misstep with June's PlayStation Plus games. As announced earlier this week, Call of Duty: WWII It will headline the month, and in an unusual turn of events, it's now available to download immediately. No one knows for sure why Sony chose to release the first game in early June, but when you have a hungry fan base, it's certainly never a bad move to do so.

Click to enlarge

Sony confirmed today that Star Wars Battlefront II It will join the ranks as the second offering, ensuring that June 2020 is remembered as one of the most impressive months of PlayStation Plus. With two popular games in two culturally important franchises, players will have every reason why they should stay subscribed for another 30 days.

Of course, you have until June 2 before Star Wars Battlefront II it becomes free so you can still download Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: horizons if those titles tickle you. And if you are not yet subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you may want go to CDKeys and get a 1-year membership code at the significantly reduced price of $ 31.89 right now, as there is no way of knowing when such an exceptional deal can end.