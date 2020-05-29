Sony PlayStation 5 games reveal event on June 4: How to watch

Sony



the coronavirus pandemic may have close the annual E3 video game program this year, but Sony still plans to host events for discuss your next PlayStation 5 video game console before launch this fall.

The latest will be a video game reveal, scheduled for June 4. The event, promoted by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan as a first look at the games to be made for the console, will be held entirely online and will last approximately an hour.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for groundbreaking studios spanning the globe," Ryan said in announcing the event. "Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that showcase the potential of hardware."

Along with our sister site GameSpot, CNET's global team will cover the Sony event, as well as other conferences that have changed online. And our coverage will include real-time updates, comments, and analytics that you can only get here.

Sony said more events will occur after its June showcase.

Sony event starts June 4 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Where

It will air live on Twitch and YouTube.

What can we expect

Sony seems to understand that some fans were disappointed with a Microsoft game showcase held in early May. That event, which was promoted as a first opportunity to see the gameplay of the titles that will reach the next Xbox Series X, was criticized for being primarily a collection of trailers rather than a look at what it will be like to play new games. Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to showcase new games from its own development studios, including 343 Industries, makers of the hit. Halo space combat series and its new title, Halo Infinite.