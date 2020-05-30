Sony reportedly tells developers to make new PS4 games work on PS5

By
admin
-
0
5


The PS5 will arrive in 2020 holidays.

Sony

Sony is reportedly telling developers that new games coming out for PlayStation 4 must also be compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. The new rule for PS5 compatibility will go into effect for games shipped to Sony starting on July 13, Eurogamer reported on Friday.

PS4games released or shipped before mid-July 2020 are also "highly recommended" to be patched or remastered for PS5 compatibility, the report added, citing internal developer notes.

There is a PS5 announcement event It will happen next week on June 4, where Sony will reveal more details about the console. the PS5 will launch in the 2020 holidays.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More about the PS5

  • PlayStation plans June 4 event for PS5
  • PlayStation 5: DualSense controller, release date, price and everything else we know
  • PS5 still on target for 2020 vacation ship, says Sony

The 32 best games on PS4


See all photos


Playing now:
See this:

Expect PS5 shortage this holiday season


2:53

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here