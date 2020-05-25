Sony Reveals First Free PlayStation Plus Game for June, Coming Tomorrow

Sony has confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII will be part of your PlayStation Plus lineup for June. It's great news for fans of first-person shooter games who didn't pick it up when it originally fell, and to top it off, you can even download it earlier. Tomorrow, May 26, to be exact.

Timely, the announcement was made on Memorial Day, the United States holiday honoring military personnel who fell in battle, but Sony has yet to reveal what other games will join the hit shooting game on PS Plus next time. month.

Call of Duty: WWII It was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017 and returned the franchise to its roots in World War II. His story campaign is similar to the previous one. Cod Titles established during the era, but the return of the health bar, squad-based gameplay, and visuals fared well with fans and critics alike. Also, you can't beat an online Nazi zombie game.

Click to enlarge

Sony has confirmed that it will announce the rest of the PS Plus lineup in June this week, though it's unclear how long the gifts will be available, given Call of Duty: WWIIEarly leave. Free games from last month: Cities: horizons and Farming Simulator 19 – It can be downloaded until June 1.

Of course, some fans weren't too satisfied with this month's pick and turned to Twitter to complain. In response, Sony offers subscribers two months of access to the anime streaming service Funimation Now Premium, in an apparent attempt to appease those disgruntled customers.

Call of Duty: WWII It's definitely an update to the May titles if you prefer action-packed gaming experiences rather than simulations, and we'll let you know what joins it in the June lineup as soon as Sony makes a new announcement. Check this space for more.