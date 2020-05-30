Sony says it is not interested in making its PS5 games compatible with PS4 • newsdio

Before the PlayStation 5 games are revealed next week, Sony has shed more light on its next-gen transition plans, revealing that, contrary to Microsoft's Xbox Series X strategy, it won't make its PS5 games be compatible with PlayStation 4.

Microsoft, of course, has promised that all of its first-party Xbox Series X games, during the console's first two years, will be playable on existing Xbox One machines, albeit with additional bells and whistles for next-gen versions. . However, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan, that's not a strategy PlayStation plans to pursue.

While Sony now tells developers that new PS4 games should work on PlayStation 5, Ryan, speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, confirmed that the company has no interest in making its PS5 games PS4 compatible. "We have always said that we believe in generations," he explained, "we believe that when you go to the trouble of creating a next generation console, it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not."

"In our opinion," he added, "people should make games that can take full advantage of those features … whether it's the DualSense controller, if it's 3D audio, if it's the multiple ways the SSD can be used. "We are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."

However, Ryan emphasized that Sony would not abandon its 100 million-person PlayStation 4 audience any time soon. "We have always felt that we had a responsibility to serve that community (PS4) for several years after the launch of PS5," he said, acknowledging that "it represented a great business opportunity" for the company.

"The numbers are pretty straightforward," he continued, "if you say overall that we have a community of 100 million PS4 owners right now, and in the early years … I don't know, somewhere between 15 and 25. millions could migrate to PS5, which still leaves a lot of people with PS4. And that community is showing amazing adherence and a willingness to stay involved that, I think, the events of the past few months have reinforced what we already knew. "

To date, Sony has remained relatively shy about the PlayStation 5. While Microsoft is well on its reveal plans, with the company set to unveil its major first-party games in July, Sony has so far focused on the tech specs and a mocking vision of The Console Controller. However, that will change next Thursday when, as confirmed today, Sony will display around an hour of PlayStation 5 titles. Will we finally see the console itself as well? Only time will tell.

