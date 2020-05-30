Sony wants new PlayStation 4 games to also work on PlayStation 5 starting July, according to a claims report

Game developers submitting games for certification on the PlayStation 4 that will launch after mid-July are claimed to be making efforts to ensure that their games also work on the PlayStation 5, according to a Eurogamer report.

The information comes from developer documentation that was reportedly seen by Eurogamer posted on the PlayStation's internal partner website and, according to them, was added as an option in a recent version of the PS4 SDK released last month.

What the move means is that any PS4 game shipped to Sony for testing after July 13 should, in theory, be playable on PlayStation 5, but it will be up to the developers to make sure this is the case. Sony is said to be contacting individual developers to help them test PS5 compatibility in their games, with the main requirements including that a game's code runs smoothly on the PS5 and provides the same features & # 39; than the game on PS4.

As noted in the article, it's worth noting that the edict only applies to games & # 39; shipped & # 39; after the date of July 13, and not necessarily those released after that point, for example, the upcoming Ghost of Tshushima and The Last of Us 2 have both already featured for their respective releases despite the former not It will be out until a couple of days after the cut.

However, for existing games, there are a few notes on them as well, although they won't be required to become compatible with PlayStation 5, apparently the developers are being 'strongly recommended'. to try to make their games compatible in future patches where possible by Sony

Backward compatibility is already proving to be a great selling point for the next generation, and Sony already claims that & # 39; more than 4000 & # 39; PlayStation 4 games will work with PlayStation 5 at launch, which should happen later this year.

(via Eurogamer)