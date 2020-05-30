Sonya Deville talks about Mandy Rose being selfish from day one in WWE | Newsdio

WWE superstar Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. Mandy Rose's former best friend appeared on the WWE Network Show to discuss a number of topics from his recent career at the company, including his enmity with the aforementioned Mandy Rose.

"If you look back at my and Mandy's relationship in WWE? The hindsight is always 2020." Sonya would start on the show. If you look back at the relationship between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville? Everything has always been about Mandy. "

Deville would explain further, saying "she has been selfish from day one, she has always been Mandy's show, she always has been. I have always played the second violin, and it is not by choice, it is just what happens when you're around Mandy Rose. She can't be in a room and not be the center of attention. "

Sonya would later comment on one of her character's biggest mistakes. In 2019 Rose and Deville were informed on SmackDown that there was one remaining spot left in that year's Money In The Bank ladder game. Both women agreed on screen that Mandy Rose should take the place and enter the match, during the match Deville attempted to help Rose climb the ladder and reach the briefcase, but was unsuccessful.

"So a moment, a specific moment in time? I mean, I would say maybe when I took her up the stairs at Money In The Bank last year, ”Deville revealed. "And she still COULDN'T grab the belt and I wasn't thankful that I gave her my shot at the Money in the Bank ladder match." Which one, by the way? A very silly decision, I would never do that again, but you know that you live and learn ”.

Mandy and Sonya's rivalry seems to continue throughout the summer. With the buzz behind the Mandy and Otis story, WWE is likely to want to capitalize on when crowds will be able to enter the arenas again, giving history the best possible chance to get a great reaction from a live crowd.

If you use any part of the quotes in this article, credit The bump with an h / t to WrestlingNews.co for transcription