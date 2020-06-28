Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and more will appear in the & # 39; Princess Bride & # 39; in Quibi

A star-studded recreation of the iconic movie "The Princess Bride" is coming to Quibi.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Rob Reiner and more are all set to appear.

The reinvention, which will be divided into segments of 10 minutes or less from Quibi, was filmed at home by its stars while in quarantine and will begin airing on Monday, Vanity Fair reported.

The program is intended to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, which has provided food aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(WARNING: the following video contains graphic language).

"The week the order to stay home in California came, I woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling that, okay, I need to be able to do something of value," said the filmmaker Jason Reitman in the middle. “I just thought, can we remake a full movie at home? And, he had seen that there was a "Star Wars" done by fans. I started communicating with actors I knew and said, "Is this something you would like to do?", And the response was immediate and quick. It was like, 'Oh, that sounds like fun.' "

The media outlet stated that the remake "uses absurd household accessories and wardrobe background costumes, and deploys multiple castings of the same roles to show that in a true fantasy, anyone can play anything."

Several clips from the show were shared on Instagram on Saturday, showing off some of the techniques the remake was intended to use, such as replacing crowds of people with laymen and regular clothing, such as bathrobes rather than expensive studio suits.

Garner, 48, and Tiffany Haddish appear as Buttercup, while Neil Patrick Harris and Common play Westley.

The romantic scenes were shot by real-life couples quarantined together, such as Harris, 47, and David Burtka.

The dogs of the stars even appeared when animals like horses or rodents were needed for the film, as seen in a clip shared by Vanity Fair.

All the actors and the behind-the-scenes team did the project for charity, which included a donation of 100,000 Quibi meals to World Central Kitchen.