Sophie Turner lectures a fan who criticizes the Los Angeles protest she attended with her husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner briefly lectured to an online critic after sharing images of her and her husband Joe Jonas at a protest against police brutality in Los Angeles.

Like many celebrities, the 24-year-old "Game of Thrones" star visited Twitter on Sunday to share a picture of herself joining protesters calling for police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in custody. Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ., after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

In his post, Turner can be seen wearing a black jacket, a white face mask, and white pants decorated with cartoon black bears. She holds a sign with the words "White silence is violence" written in yellow. She also shared a video of herself kneeling in solidarity with the protesters singing "without justice, without peace."

Jonas shared the same video along with a handful of others showing the couple and protesting.

Although most of Turner's followers were quick to support her activist efforts, People reports that she became involved with a commentator who seemed to lose consciousness of the protests nationwide.

"I mean they have been arrested and charged with murder, so there is justice, so can we have peace now?" Wrote one user.

The commenter was referring to the fact that Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck, faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the incident.

In a suppressed response since then, Turner explained that the protests are not just "those 4 cops."

"It is about Breonna Taylor, it is about Trayvon Martin, it is about Eric Garner, it is about the systemic racism blacks have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years," he reportedly wrote. “It is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.

This is not the first time that the famous couple has gotten involved with their local Los Angeles community. In April, they donated 100 meals to a local hospital to help frontline workers fight coronavirus in the area.

At the time, the non-profit organization Fueling the Fearless posted a photo on their Instagram account and expressed their appreciation for the meals, which were from Aliki's Greek tavern.

"THANK YOU VERY MUCH to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and serves a very disadvantaged community with limited resources and support," said the footer. of photo.