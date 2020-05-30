Soprano's family curse explained (and what it means for the prequel movie)

The Sopranos focus heavily on Tony's panic attacks. The upcoming prequel The Many Saints of Newark will undoubtedly go into the roots of it.

Mental illness is a major source of stress in Tthe soprano. Throughout the HBO series, Tony (James Gandolfini) undergoes treatment with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) for his recurring panic attacks. She helps him discover a tremendous amount of pent-up fear and anger that has contributed to his condition, and although Tony improves intermittently, the attacks never subside completely. Occasionally he blames Dr. Melfi for the fact that he is not "cured", but they both know that his problems are more complicated than that. As much as crime and violence, anxiety and depression are a soprano family tradition that will undoubtedly be explored further in the next prequel, Newark's many saints.

Tony's father Johnny Boy (Joseph Siravo) was a violent criminal whose exploits were widely known, while his mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) was distant at best and abusive at worst. This explains why Tony's attacks are most often triggered by family conflict, as was the case in his first on-screen blackout at a family barbecue. Through therapy, Tony begins to understand how and why family conflict puts so much pressure on his well-being, and a fuller picture of his dysfunctional background comes to light when his son A.J. (Robert Iler) begins to suffer similar symptoms.

After witnessing A.J. passed out for the first time, Tony tells Dr. Melfi that his son inherited "the rotten, fucking and rotten soprano gene… I remember hearing about my great-great-great-grandfather, he drove a mule cart off a mountain road … it was probably a panic attack." Dr. Melfi tells Tony that "When you blame your genes, you really blame yourself" that it reveals revealingly. Tony was physically violent towards A.J. – as his own father was with him – shortly before his son's panic attack, but he is unwilling to acknowledge his own part in perpetuating his family's cycle of family anger and violent outbursts. Instead of some divine birthright or "curse," as Carmela calls it in season 6, the psychiatric illness suffered by soprano men is the result of several generations of unsolved trauma.

A.J. They also seem to be linked to the expectations his father projects on him, even though Tony explicitly doesn't want him involved in the family business. A.J. first on-screen blackouts during soccer practice after being praised for his performance. Tony was a successful soccer player as a teenager, and the thought of following in his father's footsteps was somehow overwhelming for him. Suicide attempt by A.J. in The sopranos Season 6 forces Tony to take his role in creating the Soprano family's "curse" more seriously, something he clearly wishes his own father could have done for him.

In the season 2 episode "Big Girls Don & # 39; t Cry", Hesh Rabkin (Jerry Adler) tells Tony that his father Johnny Boy also had anxiety attacks that made him pass out, but that "in those days (they) called it a & # 39; condition & # 39; " Tony seems to feel very comfortable knowing that his father suffered the same faints as him, but that does not prevent him from recreating elements of his tense relationship with his own son. Given the general importance of the soprano "curse" throughout the series, and since we know that Johnny Boy suffered from panic attacks, the psychiatric illness will undoubtedly feature similarly in the next prequel.

